Microelectronics US 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Microelectronics US Microelectronics US 2026 will begin April 22 at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, Texas. The free to attend exhibition will run for two days and will feature more than 100 speakers from across the microelectronics supply chain. Attendees will have a chance to witness technical sessions and panel discussions with opportunities for direct access to solution providers.

Spanning three co-located stages, Semiconductors US, Embedded Systems US, and Photonics US, Microelectronics is structured around engineering constraints that are now shaping how next-generation products are designed, built and deployed including performance, power and thermal limits, safety certification, security, manufacturability, and long-term reliability.



Supporting industrial giants of the show include Ford, General Motors, Stellantis, Honeywell, Cummins, Arm, Sandia National Labs, Applied Materials, AMD, General Graphene Corporation and Amazon Web Services, among others.

On April 23, the Photonics Theater will host the Talent Foundry, an exhibition tackling one of the industry’s most pressing challenges, access to skilled, job-ready engineering talent. According to the press release, students along with young engineers will have the opportunity to join long-standing members of industry in small roundtable discussions focused on career pathways, skills development and real-world engineering insight, creating direct connections between emerging talent and the companies building next-generation microelectronics technologies.

For more information, visit microelectronicsus.com.