NVIDIA's Jensen Huang to Deliver COMPUTEX '23 Keynote

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Taipei, Taiwan. Join over 1000 global exhibitors at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center for COMPUTEX 2023. The highlight of this years COMPUTEX will be the keynote address given by NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang.

Being one of Times Most influential People of 2021 and earning the Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award from AAEOY in the same year, Huang’s keynote is a must see. He will discuss the acceleration of generative AI as well as cuLitho, a computational lithography library for the next generation of semiconductors.

Other must-see panels include the following speakers:

Alex Katouzian, SVP & GM, Mobile, Compute, XR (MCX), and Kedar Kondap, SVP and GM, Compute and Gaming from Qualcomm, Rafael Sotomayor, Executive VP and GM, Secure Connected Edge from NXP Semiconductors, Jason Chen, Chairman & CEO of Acer, and Charles Liang, Founder, President, and CEO of Supermicro.

There will be four phases of discussions diving deeper into advanced chip technology, technological sustainability, advanced semiconductor solutions, and the metaverse.

While attending COMPUTEX, you will gain access to demonstrations covering:

High-performance computing

Artificial intelligence application

Next-gen connectivity

Hyperreality

Startups

Sustainability

Added bonus, Arm and TAITRA will co-host a keynote presentation with Arm CEO Rene Haas.

Event registration is now on TAITRA’s official COMPUTEX website. For more details visit computexaipei.com.tw/.