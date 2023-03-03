Embedded Computing Design

Road to embedded world '23: City of Industry, California, MSI AIoT

March 03, 2023

News

Image Credit: MSI AIoT

Visit hall 1 both 388 during embedded world 2023 to visit MSI and get first hand experience with gaming, content creation, business & productivity, and AIoT solutions.

Backed by a solid R&D and manufacturing capabilities, MSI provides clients with efficient DMS (Design, Manufacturing & Service) solutions for various AIoT applications, such as cloud servers, network appliances, vehicle infotainment, telematics systems, smart robotic appliances, digital signage, medical electronics, rugged tablets & mobile devices, ATM, POS, Kiosk, industrial automation, gaming etc. At the booth you can expect to learn about the following, and more:

Industrial CPUs

MS-9B17

In-Vehicle/Transportation Box PC with Intel® Apollo Lake-I for 2 PoE Ports, 2 CANBus 2.0B & Ultra Slim Fanless Solution

  • Intel Apollo Lake-I SoC
  • LPDDR4 2133 MHz onboard memory up to 4GB
  • Triple independent displays : DVI-D, HDMI (DP by option)
  • 2 PoE/GbE LAN with RJ-45 (IEEE 802.11af compliant)
  • 1 Mini-PCIe (Full size, with NANO SIM-Holder), 1 M.2 B Key (with NANO SIM-Holder)
  • SATA 3.0 (1 x 2.5" HDD/SSD), M.2 M Key for storage
  • 4 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 4 USB 2.0, 6 COM (2 RS-485), GPIO, Audio
  • 7 openings reserved for antennas
  • Onboard TPM 2.0
  • Dual channel CANBus 2.0B
  • Wide operating temperature : -20~70°C
  • Wide voltage DC-IN 12~48V
  • ESD: Contact 6KV/ Air 8KV
  • Power on/off delay control for ignition (by option)
  • Anti-Vibration & Shockproof Design to Compliance IEC61373
  • Railway design to Compliance EN50155 TX Class
  • E-Mark certified for in-vehicle applications

MS-9A79

Palm-Size Box PC with Intel® Apollo Lake/Apollo Lake-I Series SoC Platform for Ultra Low-Power Fanless Solution

  • Intel Apollo Lake/Apollo Lake-I Series SoC
  • LPDDR4 2133 MHz onboard memory up to 4GB
  • Triple independent displays: Mini-DP, HDMI, LVDS
  • 2 GbE LAN with RJ-45
  • Mini-PCIe (Full size with NANO SIM-Holder), Mini-PCIe (Half size with mSATA) Slots
  • SATA 3.0 (2.5" SSD/HDD) for storage
  • 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2 USB 2.0, 2 COM (2 RS-485), GPIO, Audio
  • 4 opening resrved for antennas
  • Anti-Vibration & Shockproof Design to Compliance IEC 61373
  • Wide operating temperature : -20 ~ 70°C
  • Compliance EN60068-2-1, EN60068-2-2, EN60068-2-30 TX Class
  • DC-IN 12V

Single Board CPU

MS-9988

COM Express Type 6 Carrier Board

  • Triple independent displays: VGA, 3 DP, LVDS
  • GbE LAN with RJ-45
  • 1 PCIe x16, 6 PCIe x1, 2 Mini-PCIe (Full/Half size)
  • 4 SATA 3.0 for storage
  • 4 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 4 USB 2.0, 2 COM
  • iAMT 11.x, SMBus

For more information, visit https://www.msi.com/to/aiot

