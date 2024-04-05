Road to embedded world: EKF Elektronik Connects Industry

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: EKF Elektronik

Embedded Computing Design’s Road to embedded world will highlight a host of embedded suppliers who will be showcasing their latest products and technologies at embedded world, April 9th to 11th in Nuremberg, Germany. embedded world is the largest global gathering of its kind. Check back regularly to see where the Road to embedded world takes us.

Make sure to stop by EKF Elektronik’s booth in Hall 1-406 at Embedded World 2024 to witness a variety of innovations shaping the future of industrial computer technology. Showcased at the booth will be CompactPCI/serial portfolio, advanced Single Pair Ethernet (SPE), new PICMG specification for standardized Box PCs, and AI-ready solutions.

CompactPCI/Serial Portfolio:

Explore a large variety of CompactPCI (cPCI) solutions including the recognized standards of CompactPCI and CompactPCI Serial. The portfolio includes the SC9-TOCCATA, SC8-Flute, SC6-Tango, and comprehensive Bluboxx and Blubrick systems. The versatile SE4 and SV2 carrier boards will also be showcased, supporting applications in modern industrial environments.

Single Pair Ethernet (SPE):

SPE enables seamless transmission of data and power over a single cable, modernizing cabling infrastructure and system integration in intricate environments. SPE solutions consists of 7L600, AL600, AL700, SLA, and SY7. All are available in differing form factors for precise requirements of use cases.

New PICMG Specification for Standardized Box PCs:

ModBlox is the newest PICMG specification designed to create a more modular and cost effective industrial box PC via standardizing the hardware structure into individual functional units and interoperability between heterogenous vendors. EKF Elektronik‘s first product, the 7L600 switch, redefines the boundaries of industrial automation and control.

AI-ready Solutions:

Showcased will be cutting-edge AI computing platforms from Nvidia, ARM, Hailo, and Intel demonstrating innovation in machine learning, predictive maintenance, and operational efficiency. Platforms are designed to meet the needs of the most demanding industrial applications and increase efficiency in various fields.

For more information, visit ekf.de.