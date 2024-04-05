Embedded Computing Design

Road to embedded world: Microchip's ECC608 TrustMANAGER with Kudelski IoT keySTREAM

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 05, 2024

Blog

Road to embedded world: Microchip's ECC608 TrustMANAGER with Kudelski IoT keySTREAM
Image Credit: Microchip

Embedded Computing Design’s Road to embedded world will highlight a host of embedded suppliers who will be showcasing their latest products and technologies at embedded world, April 9th to 11th in Nuremberg, Germany. embedded world is the largest global gathering of its kind. Check back regularly to see where the Road to embedded world takes us.

Microchip will attend embedded world 2024 where they will exhibit the ECC608 TrustMANAGER with Kudelski IoT keySTREAM Software as a Service (SaaS) to its Trust Platform portfolio of devices, services, and tools.

Managed and updated in the field by means of keystream, the ECC608 TrustMANAGER ensures custom cryptographic credentials are accurately provisioned at the end point without the need for supply chain customization. keySTREAM delivers a device-to-cloud solution for securing key assets end to end in an IoT environment.

According to Microchip, the ECC608 TrustMANAGER relies on a secure authentication IC that stores and protects cryptographic keys, which are then managed by the keySTREAM SaaS. The platform enables designers to set up a self-serve root Certificate Authority (root CA), and the associated public key infrastructure (PKI), secured by Kudelski IoT, to create and manage a dynamic certificate chain and provision devices in the field the first time they are connected. Once claimed in the SaaS account, the devices are automatically activated in the user’s keySTREAM service via in-field provisioning.

For more information, visit microchip.com/Trustmanager.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
Software & OS
Software & OS - Compilers & Toolchains
Software & OS - IDEs & Application Programming
Software & OS - Operating Systems, Filesystems & Libraries
Topic Tags
Analog & Power
Image Credit: e-peas
e-peas Showcases Complete Solutions for Battery Less Design with Industry-Leading Ecosystem Partners at embedded world

April 5, 2024

MORE
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit Hailo
Visidon AI-Powered Low-Light Video Enhancement Selected to Hailo-15 AI Vision Processor

April 5, 2024

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: ATP Electronics
Embedded World 2024: High-Endurance, Robust Cross-Temp Reliability 176-Layer Storage, DDR5-5600 Solutions Take Center Stage at ATP Electronics’ Exhibit

April 5, 2024

MORE
Networking & 5G
Image Credit: Avnet
How Single Pair Ethernet Streamlines Industrial Networks

April 4, 2024

MORE