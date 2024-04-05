Road to embedded world: Microchip's ECC608 TrustMANAGER with Kudelski IoT keySTREAM

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Microchip

Microchip will attend embedded world 2024 where they will exhibit the ECC608 TrustMANAGER with Kudelski IoT keySTREAM Software as a Service (SaaS) to its Trust Platform portfolio of devices, services, and tools.

Managed and updated in the field by means of keystream, the ECC608 TrustMANAGER ensures custom cryptographic credentials are accurately provisioned at the end point without the need for supply chain customization. keySTREAM delivers a device-to-cloud solution for securing key assets end to end in an IoT environment.

According to Microchip, the ECC608 TrustMANAGER relies on a secure authentication IC that stores and protects cryptographic keys, which are then managed by the keySTREAM SaaS. The platform enables designers to set up a self-serve root Certificate Authority (root CA), and the associated public key infrastructure (PKI), secured by Kudelski IoT, to create and manage a dynamic certificate chain and provision devices in the field the first time they are connected. Once claimed in the SaaS account, the devices are automatically activated in the user’s keySTREAM service via in-field provisioning.

For more information, visit microchip.com/Trustmanager.