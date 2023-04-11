Silence Ambient Noise with Knowles

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Itasca, Illinois. Knowles Corporation introduced its V2S200D, a digital voice vibration sensor. Working in unification with microphones, the V2S200D delivers high bandwidth, low-power specialized vibration sensor, and an improvement over voice quality in loud areas by sound deafening ambient noise.

"Frictionless communication from anywhere using Bluetooth headsets has become a basic expectation from consumers. We are more on-the-go than ever, and the new 'work-from-anywhere' culture means dialing into conference calls from cafes, trains, and lounges," said Saket Thukral, Sr. Director of Product Line Management for microphones at Knowles.

The high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), low power, and miniscule size is ideal for OEMs/ODMs wanting better developed products while producing significant Industrial Design (ID) and battery life constraints. The V2S200D mimics a digital microphone with a Pulse Density Modulation (PDM) interface making it easier to integrate hardware and develop software.

"Bone conduction sensors are fast becoming an essential feature in TWS (True Wireless Stereo) designs to improve voice pick-up in noisy environments. Until now, solutions in the market have tended to deliver less-than-ideal performance or have been challenging to integrate due to their size, robustness, high power consumption, or some other significant trade-off. I had a chance to experience the new Knowles V2S200D sensor at CES 2023. The unique solution provides remarkable performance, with low power, in a tiny package -- the sweet spot for many applications in today's market," said Peter Cooney, Founder and Research Director of SAR Insight.

For more information, visit knowles.com.