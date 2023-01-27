The Road to embedded world ’23: Arezzo, Italy, SECO

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

ICARUS Image Provided by SECO In Khaled Hosseini's book, A Thousand Splendid Suns, he writes, “Tell your secret to the wind, but don’t blame it for telling the trees.” Today, I am the wind, and you are the trees as we are off to Arezzo to visit some pals at SECO as they divulge the secrets they are taking with them to embedded world 2023.

On display from SECO will be its latest innovations based on x86, Arm, and FPGA processing architectures. SECO provides the following solutions:

Mountable human-machine interface (HMI) assemblies

Computer-on-Module (COM) embedded computing boards

Single Board Computer (SBC) boards

Fully packaged device, off-the-shelf or custom

CLEA IoT/AI platform management software

Human-Machine Interface (HMI) Products

SECO offers off-the-shelf and customizable HMI panel PCs, available with different installation options and display sizes ranging from 5.0” up to 21.5”. HMI products to be displayed at embedded world include:

TANARO 7.0 OF PCT IPS and TANARO 7.0 BX PCT: both featuring NXP’s i.MX 8M Mini processor, will display rear mount and panel mount installation options.

(TANARO)

SANTARO 10.1 SG IPS: based on NXP’s i.MX 6 processor family, will show the most visually appealing flush mount installation option.

(SANTARO)

FLEXY VISION 15.6: available with Intel® Atom® X Series, Intel® Celeron™ J/N Series, or Rockchip RK3399 Arm processor, will highlight the VESA mounting option.

(FLEXY VISION)

Computer on Module (COM) Products

SECO is a member of a number of standards organizations, such as PICMG and SGET, and has participated in defining standard form-factors including COM-HPC, COM Express, SMARC, and Qseven. The modular approach speeds up product design and eases future processing upgrades, easily achievable by replacing the COM incorporated onto a custom-designed application-specific carrier board.Products to be displayed include:

COM-HPC Client Size A, ORION: 12th Gen Intel Core (formerly Alder Lake-P) processors. With exceptional interface connectivity and flexibility provided by the processors, the board can connect with multiple external hardware accelerators and peripherals, thus delivering outstanding graphics and data throughput performance for automation, sensor fusion, and AI at the edge applications.

COM Express, CALLISTO: 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (formerly Raptor Lake-P). Merges quick and cost-effective high performance computing with rich interface, networking, and graphic processing capabilities. Leveraging the CALLISTO enables end devices AI and IoT capabilities with fast performance and multi-function control without compromising security and responsiveness.

SMARC COM, FINLAY: based on Intel® Atom®™ processors x7000E Series, Intel® Core™ i3 processors, Intel® Processors N Series (formerly Alder Lake-N). It delivers power efficient deep learning inference and UHD media processing within a small footprint for video- and imaging-intensive applications.

Qseven® ATLAS: based on the Intel® Atom® x6000E Series, Intel® Pentium® and Celeron® N and J Series (formerly Elkhart Lake) family of processors. Features up to 16 GB of soldered LPDDR4-3200 DRAM.

SECO will announce additional SMARC modules with the latest Arm based processors within the upcoming weeks and will present them at the show.

In addition to the standard form factor boards, SECO also offers its own form factors with the Myon and Trizeps series, which focus on meeting special requirements around small IoT and battery-powered handheld devices.

SECO Single Board Computer (SBC) Products

SECO offers a wide portfolio of off-the-shelf edge solutions, including standard 3.5” and NUC form-factors. Featuring common interfaces, including connectivity, video and USB ports, SBCs are ideal for industrial applications requiring low design investment and short time-to-market.

At embedded world SECO will display the pico-ITX ICARUS SBC, with an Intel Atom x6000E Series or Intel Pentium/Celeron N and J Series processor. This compact size and high-performance multicore SBC is suitable for applications in edge computing, industrial automation, IoT, surveillance, and transportation.

Boxed Fanless Embedded Computers

SECO’s boxed fanless embedded computers, both Arm and x86 based, are system integration-ready and designed for applications in industrial IoT (IIoT). Scalable and easily customizable, they provide wired and wireless connectivity for maximum flexibility.

SECO will demonstrate at embedded world PHOENIX fanless PC offering the computing power of 11th generation Intel Core and Intel Celeron processors (formerly Tiger Lake UP3). Driving up to four displays each up to 4K resolution and multiple network interfaces (2x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular), PHOENIX enables high responsiveness and level performance in the automation, biomedical, surveillance, telecommunications, and multimedia fields.

(Phoenix)

Beyond off-the-shelf edge computing platforms, SECO experts will be ready to discuss about custom design solutions: leveraging decades of expertise in design and manufacturing, SECO is able to take care of custom-designed circuitry, software, and enclosures to meet unique product requirements and fulfill specific customer’s requests.

CLEA: From Edge to AI

SECO makes the implementation of IoT infrastructure and business-enhancing artificial intelligence applications easy with CLEA , an edge and cloud AI-IoT platform. All of SECO’s edge computing solutions are enabled for CLEA intelligence, with instances running on edge devices managed by a cloud-based software hub, the CLEA platform can be deployed with minimal configuration that is also easily expandable.

CLEA facilitates real time device monitoring, analytics, infrastructure management, predictive maintenance, secure remote software updates, and more. The platform not only enhances intelligence, it also provides easy aggregation and visualization of data from multiple sources for intuitive big-picture analysis and optimization.

CLEA capabilities can be enhanced utilizing a dedicated app store of easily customizable, predeveloped apps and AI models to match product needs. Additionally, customers can create their own apps as needed. CLEA can be utilized as an AI as a Service (AIaaS) platform, where businesses can intelligently adjust or suggest services for the end user – increasing revenue and optimizing profitability.

At embedded world, the SECO booth will feature a number of application-specific demos with CLEA in action. These real world use cases will show the power and ease of AI and data orchestration in the industrial automation, coffee and vending, and smart mobility market verticals.

While these demos show specific use cases, the underlying technologies are directly applicable to a wide range of applications across most vertical markets. SECO AI/IoT experts will be available to discuss the possibilities.

To learn more about SECO’s full offering from Edge to AI visit SECO booth 1-310/1-320 at embedded world 2023.

To read more about SECO click here.