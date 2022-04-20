The Road to embedded world: AVerMedia

On our next stop on the road to embedded world we're stopping at AVerMedia.

Based in New Taipei City, Taiwan and with US headquarters in Fremont, California, AVerMedia is a provider of audio and video computer peripherals and solutions for content creation, live streaming, video conferencing cameras, ear-phone-free speakerphones, and edge AI computing.

At embedded world, AVerMedia will be present in Hall:2, Booth:2-241 and one of the products the company will be displaying at their booth is the NX215B AI box PC, a platform for smart surveillance and monitoring.

The size of the AI box PC is one of the key highlights of the solution as it's small and compact enough, 126- by 96- by 74-mm, to adapt to just about any environment, but still packs enough power to run the required AI algorithms. With AVerMedia being a NVIDIA elite partner, their solution is also designed with the NVIDIA Jetson™ Xavier NX module. The NX215B delivers 21 TOPS of computing performance with the host running at 15 or 20 W and 14 TOPS at 10 W on a 384-core NVIDIA Volta GPU with 48 Tensor Cores and a six-core NVIDIA Carmel Armv8 CPU. Featuring a fanless design, the thermally optimized housing can handle operating temperatures of -10°C to +60°C.

