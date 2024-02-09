Embedded Computing Design

Vishay Intertechnology's High Speed PIN Photodiode in a Miniscule Package

By Chad Cox

February 09, 2024

Image Credit: Vishay

Malvern, Pennsylvania. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. released its high speed silicon PIN photodiode with enhanced sensitivity for visible light in a compact 2.0 mm by 1.8 mm by 0.6 mm top-view surface-mounted casing with transparent epoxy for heightened sensitivity. The VEMD2704 bsupports rapid switching times of 70 ns and minimal capacitance of 17.6 pF, ensuring accurate signal detection in wearable devices.

It showcases a radiant-sensitive area measuring 1.51 mm², alongside radiant sensitivity featuring a reverse light current of 1.17 µA and a dark current of 0.03 nA, facilitating the detection of visible and near-infrared radiation across a broad spectrum range from 350 nm to 1100 nm.

With a ± 67° angle of half-sensitivity, an operational temperature range spanning from -40 °C to +85 °C, and sensitivity wavelength of 940 nm, the VEMD2704 ensures precision in differing environments. It is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green-certified, and a moisture sensitivity level (MSL) of three as per J-STD-020.

For more information, visit vishay.com.

