WEROCK Rocktab U212 Pro Rugged Tablet Delivers MIL-STD-810G Protection and High-Performance Computing

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: WEROCK

WEROCK Technologies released the Rocktab U212 Pro, an 11.6" HD display handheld leveraging a 13th generation Intel Core i5 processor Intel UHD Graphics,16 GB of RAM, and up to 2 TB of internal storage designed for technical field service, construction planning, or industrial maintenance applications.

The display offers readability in direct sunlight (WUXGA resolution) as well as a scratch-resistant 10-point multi-touch screen with operational control while using gloves. The IP65-rated Rocktab U212 Pro can endure drops from up to 1.5 meters high delivering shock, vibration, and drop protection for consistent operation (MIL-STD-810G).

The platform weighs 1.69 kg and allows for mobile use, whether onsite, in a warehouse, or in a vehicle. An integrated camera, microphone, and speakers enables a mobile office with optional docking station, available for both desktop or vehicle installation.

"Many of our customers wanted a device with a larger display without having to sacrifice the typical strengths of our Ultra series," says Markus Nicoleit, Managing Director of WEROCK Technologies GmbH. "A larger screen makes it much easier to work with complex applications, technical drawings, or extensive documentation. We had to develop a balanced solution that met these requirements and the high demands for robustness and mobility. With the Rocktab U212 Pro, we are fulfilling exactly this wish and offering a robust, practical solution for mobile use – whether in the field, on the construction site or in a vehicle," Nicoleit continues.

Additional Features:

Replaceable 64 Wh hot-swap battery

Precise operation via digitizer possible

Windows 11 Pro or IoT Enterprise

USB 3.1 Type A and two USB C ports

2×2 MU-MIMO 802.11ax tri-band Wi-Fi (WiFi 6E certified)

Seamless roaming between different radio cells thanks to 802.11r

Ready for the latest applications thanks to Bluetooth 5.2

Micro SDXC card slot – storage expandable up to 512 GB

High-end uBlox NEO-M9N GPS for positioning

Optional high-end 1D/2D barcode scanner & 4G LTE high-speed Internet connection with up to 300 Mbps

For more information, visit https://www.werocktools.com/rugged-tablets/rocktab-u212-pro/.