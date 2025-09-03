Embedded Computing Design

WEROCK Rocktab U212 Pro Rugged Tablet Delivers MIL-STD-810G Protection and High-Performance Computing

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 03, 2025

News

WEROCK Rocktab U212 Pro Rugged Tablet Delivers MIL-STD-810G Protection and High-Performance Computing
Image Credit: WEROCK

WEROCK Technologies released the Rocktab U212 Pro, an 11.6" HD display handheld leveraging a 13th generation Intel Core i5 processor Intel UHD Graphics,16 GB of RAM, and up to 2 TB of internal storage designed for technical field service, construction planning, or industrial maintenance applications.

The display offers readability in direct sunlight (WUXGA resolution) as well as a scratch-resistant 10-point multi-touch screen with operational control while using gloves. The IP65-rated Rocktab U212 Pro can endure drops from up to 1.5 meters high delivering shock, vibration, and drop protection for consistent operation (MIL-STD-810G).

The platform weighs 1.69 kg and allows for mobile use, whether onsite, in a warehouse, or in a vehicle. An integrated camera, microphone, and speakers enables a mobile office with optional docking station, available for both desktop or vehicle installation.

"Many of our customers wanted a device with a larger display without having to sacrifice the typical strengths of our Ultra series," says Markus Nicoleit, Managing Director of WEROCK Technologies GmbH. "A larger screen makes it much easier to work with complex applications, technical drawings, or extensive documentation. We had to develop a balanced solution that met these requirements and the high demands for robustness and mobility. With the Rocktab U212 Pro, we are fulfilling exactly this wish and offering a robust, practical solution for mobile use – whether in the field, on the construction site or in a vehicle," Nicoleit continues.

Additional Features:

  • Replaceable 64 Wh hot-swap battery
  • Precise operation via digitizer possible
  • Windows 11 Pro or IoT Enterprise
  • USB 3.1 Type A and two USB C ports
  • 2×2 MU-MIMO 802.11ax tri-band Wi-Fi (WiFi 6E certified)
  • Seamless roaming between different radio cells thanks to 802.11r
  • Ready for the latest applications thanks to Bluetooth 5.2
  • Micro SDXC card slot – storage expandable up to 512 GB
  • High-end uBlox NEO-M9N GPS for positioning
  • Optional high-end 1D/2D barcode scanner & 4G LTE high-speed Internet connection with up to 300 Mbps

For more information, visit https://www.werocktools.com/rugged-tablets/rocktab-u212-pro/.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
AI & Machine Learning
Embedded Executive: Latest Threat in the Digital Age: Candidates May Not Be Who They Claim | Webster

December 3, 2025

MORE
Consumer
TDK Adds SmartMotion for Smart Glasses to its Custom Sensing Solutions for AI Glasses and Augmented Reality

September 30, 2025

MORE
Open Source
Embedded Executive: RISC-V Works Great At Low Power Levels, Too | Upbeat Technology

November 19, 2025

MORE
Software & OS
Secure Boot and the Manufacturing Chain: Implementation and Impact

December 9, 2025

MORE