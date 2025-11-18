Embedded Computing Design

What is Happening at CES 2026

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

November 18, 2025

News

CES 2026 will take place from January 6–9, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Year after year CES welcomes the latest innovations ranging from at home appliances to automotive, robotics, and AI, amongst so much more.

This year will be no different, Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has planned keynotes from Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD, and Joe Creed, Caterpillar CEO to discuss their visions for the future of industry.

Aside from the speakers, attendees will be able to gain:

Networking Opportunities:

  • Startups and Investors
  • Policymakers
  • Fortune 500 Companies
  • Buyers (B2B and B2C)
  • Global Media Outlets

Industry Insights:

  • Research and data from conference programming
  • New perspective from global audience
  • Booth demonstrations

Inspiring Innovations:

  • Product demos and an up-close look at cutting-edge technology
  • Collaborations and partnerships on display
  • First looks at new products and rising startups

CES 2026 registration

