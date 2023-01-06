Aetina Leverages NVIDIA Power at CES 2023

Embedded Computing Design

CES 2023. Aetina showed up to CES 2023 and unveiled its DeviceEdge, a NVIDIA Jetson-based series of embedded platforms, driven by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano system-on-modules (SoMs). The  Aetina series consists of the AIB-SO21/31 & AIB-SN31/41AIB-MO22/32 & AIB-MN32/42AIE-KO21/31 & AIE-KN31/41, and AIE-KO22/32 & AIE-KN32/42.

Delivery up to 100 TOPS of AI performance, the Jetson Orin NX SoM has 3x the performance of NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier module with an increase of 5x the performance of NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX.

The Jetson Orin Nano supplies 40 TOPS, which outperforms the NVIDIA Jetson Nano by 80 times.

Both platforms include adaptable input power between 12 to 24VDC while maintaining efficiency with an operating temperature range from -25°C to at least 70°C supporting data recovery and backup protocols. The larger systems are integrated with an M.2 E-Key for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth function expansion, an M.2 M-Key for storage upgrade, and an RJ-45 GbE port. A 128GB Innodisk SSD solves both problems of deficient data storage and slow data transmission.

The Aetina platforms were designed for applications involving AI and IoT with simultaneously running AI inference tasks in diverse verticals.

More from Chad

