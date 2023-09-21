ASRock and Intel Deliver Secure Automated Onboarding

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ASRock Taipei, Taiwan. ASRock Industrial partnered with Intel and designed FIDO Device Onboarding (FDO)-enabled device series, which for now, includes the iEP-5000G Industrial IoT Controller powered by Intel Atom x6000E Series. The FDO-enabled devices allow users to leverage the complete capability of IoT security through efficient automated onboarding.

James Lee, President of ASRock Industrial commented, “With the cutting-edge FDO technology, the iEP-5000G sets a new standard for automated secure and seamless device onboarding. We are proud to empower businesses with a solution that simplifies and strengthens the process of connecting and managing devices, a true milestone in ASRock Industrial’s commitment to delivering innovative and future-proof solutions!”

An Ownership Voucher (OV) is registered to the specific platform and once networked, the device seamlessly auto-provisions itself and features zero-touch onboarding past power-ON. “Our collaboration with Intel to help ASRock Industrial build FDO-enabled devices such as the iEP-5000G has opened up new marvels that will revolutionize the way devices are provisioned in the IoT landscape,” ends Lee.

