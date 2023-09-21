Embedded Computing Design

ASRock and Intel Deliver Secure Automated Onboarding

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

September 21, 2023

Image Credit: ASRock

Taipei, Taiwan. ASRock Industrial partnered with Intel and designed FIDO Device Onboarding (FDO)-enabled device series, which for now, includes the iEP-5000G Industrial IoT Controller powered by Intel Atom x6000E Series. The FDO-enabled devices allow users to leverage the complete capability of IoT security through efficient automated onboarding.

James Lee, President of ASRock Industrial commented, “With the cutting-edge FDO technology, the iEP-5000G sets a new standard for automated secure and seamless device onboarding. We are proud to empower businesses with a solution that simplifies and strengthens the process of connecting and managing devices, a true milestone in ASRock Industrial’s commitment to delivering innovative and future-proof solutions!”

An Ownership Voucher (OV) is registered to the specific platform and once networked, the device seamlessly auto-provisions itself and features zero-touch onboarding past power-ON. “Our collaboration with Intel to help ASRock Industrial build FDO-enabled devices such as the iEP-5000G has opened up new marvels that will revolutionize the way devices are provisioned in the IoT landscape,” ends Lee.

For more information, visit www.asrockind.com

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

