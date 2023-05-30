Embedded Computing Design

COMPUTEX is Back and Live

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

May 30, 2023

News

Image Credit: TAITRA

TAITRA is back with its COMPUTEX 2023 hosting over 1,000 manufacturers from 26 different countries/regions concentrating on six main technologies that include, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence application, next-gen connectivity, hyperreality, innovations and startups, and sustainability.

TAITRA Chairman, James Huang, indicated, “Computing drives the rise of artificial intelligence. The wave of AI affects human life in countless ways and rapidly changes our way of life. This year, the COMPUTEX theme is “Together we create”, bringing together futuristic technology solutions, and becoming a global-leading technology event that attracts industry decision-makers and startups.”

This year, global warming and conservation efforts will be included with activities like ESG GO!. There will be a hosted innovative sustainable energy discussion as well as designated “green” booths. While visiting the 3000 booths within Computex, visitors will notice that companies with a international sustainability certification are marked with ESG GO!

Representatives from Ampere Computing, Arm, ASUS, Delta, Lenovo, Intel, KIOXIA, NVIDIA, NXP, SIEMENS, Solidigm, STMicroelectronics, Supermicro, TAICCA, and Texas Instruments will be discussing their role in building tomorrow’s technology.

Additionally, the following have been chosen to give keynote talks:

  • Jensen Huang, the Founder and CEO of NVIDIA
  • Alex Katouzian, SVP & GM, Mobile, Compute, XR (MCX) 
  • Kedar Kondap, SVP and GM, Compute and Gaming from Qualcomm
  • Rafael Sotomayor, EVP and GM, Secure Connected Edge from NXP Semiconductors
  • Jason Chen, Chairman & CEO of Acer
  • Charles Liang, Founder, President and CEO of Supermicro

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

