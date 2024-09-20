Dimonoff Expands With Its New IoT Division, Amotus, to Deliver Electronic Design, Software Development, and PaaS Solutions

Image Credit: Dimonoff Quebec City, Canada. Dimonoff has announced the expansion of its new IoT division, Amotus. It delivers a complete range of engineering services, such as electronic design, software development, and Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions. Dimonoff acquired Amotus in 2018 unified both entities in 2021 to combine the brand image and standardize its service offering under the Dimonoff brand.

With Amotus, Dimonoff intends to develop its capability outside of smart cities and into comprehensive industrial IoT applications, providing connected solutions for various industries and encouraging long-term partnerships.



“Amotus embodies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of IoT-enabled solutions. With this new division, we can broaden our service portfolio and effectively address the evolving demands of the industry. This underscores our commitment to providing top-tier engineering IoT services,” said Jostran Lamontagne, Vice President Sales & Marketing, Dimonoff.

End-to-End IoT Product Development:

Amotus works with enterprises to convey their IoT visions and bring them into realization through specialized electronic design and software development. Amotus supports all stages of design, from the concept and development to prototyping and early production runs.

Amotus utilizes its expertise across industries including energy management, healthcare to transportation, consumer electronics, smart buildings, industrial applications, smart cities, and agtech.

Scalable and Flexible Fully Managed IoT Platform as a Service (PaaS):

Amotus developed its Fundamentum, a flexible IoT Platform as a Service (PaaS) designed to effortlessly connect, control, and update various smart devices for a fully managed platform to simplify IoT deployment.

Fundamentum simplifies the integration and management of IoT devices, enabling quick deployment of solutions. Users can develop custom SaaS applications tailored solutions for their needs.

Key Features of Fundamentum:

Foundation for IoT Deployments

Fully Customizable Platform

Simplified Device Integration

Jean-François Laplante, Account Manager, Amotus commented, "Our strategic introduction of Fundamentum highlights Amotus' commitment to offer a Platform as a Service that supports the development of custom SaaS applications, helping companies of all sizes to accelerate the time to market of their IoT deployments."

For more information, visit amotus.com and dimonoff.com.




