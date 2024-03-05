dissecto: HydraVision
Product
HydraVision is a platform as a service, that integrates automated security testing into ECU lifecycles, ensuring compliance with the latest directives and standards like UNECE R155 and ISO/SAE 21434. Our smart Security-Test-Environment enables automotive suppliers not only to easily comply with the new directives and standards, but also to perform real, hands-on cybersecurity testing on their products, automatically and remotely. New threats reported by developers, dissecto research or third parties such as Auto-ISAC are proactively monitored and tested, without the need to create new attack vectors against your system.
Highlights:
- Customizable User Dashboard: Intuitive user dashboard that allows each user to tailor their interface according to their preferences and workflow
- Full Remote Access: All project participants can manage and monitor security tests conveniently from their location
- Notifications & Alerts: Receive immediate updates on the status of your safety tests and be informed of any status changes
- Security Reports: HydraVision produces detailed and insightful security reports that provide a comprehensive overview of test results, vulnerabilities and security gaps
- Testcase Editor: Easily create, modify and customize test cases to ensure they cover the unique requirements of your system and organization
- User- & Group Management : Assign roles based on responsibilities, control access to system relevant data, and optimize collaboration within the security testing environment
Product Website Link:https://dissec.to/dissecto-hydravision/
Datasheet Link:https://dissec.to/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/fact-sheet_HydraVision-1.pdf