dissecto: HydraVision

March 05, 2024

Product

Image Credit: dissecto

HydraVision is a platform as a service, that integrates automated security testing into ECU lifecycles, ensuring compliance with the latest directives and standards like UNECE R155 and ISO/SAE 21434. Our smart Security-Test-Environment enables automotive suppliers not only to easily comply with the new directives and standards, but also to perform real, hands-on cybersecurity testing on their products, automatically and remotely. New threats reported by developers, dissecto research or third parties such as Auto-ISAC are proactively monitored and tested, without the need to create new attack vectors against your system.

Highlights:

  • Customizable User Dashboard: Intuitive user dashboard that allows each user to tailor their interface according to their preferences and workflow
  • Full Remote Access: All project participants can manage and monitor security tests conveniently from their location
  • Notifications & Alerts: Receive immediate updates on the status of your safety tests and be informed of any status changes
  • Security Reports: HydraVision produces detailed and insightful security reports that provide a comprehensive overview of test results, vulnerabilities and security gaps
  • Testcase Editor: Easily create, modify and customize test cases to ensure they cover the unique requirements of your system and organization
  • User- & Group Management : Assign roles based on responsibilities, control access to system relevant data, and optimize collaboration within the security testing environment

Product Website Link:https://dissec.to/dissecto-hydravision/

Datasheet Link:https://dissec.to/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/fact-sheet_HydraVision-1.pdf

