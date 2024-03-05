Image Credit: dissecto

HydraVision is a platform as a service, that integrates automated security testing into ECU lifecycles, ensuring compliance with the latest directives and standards like UNECE R155 and ISO/SAE 21434. Our smart Security-Test-Environment enables automotive suppliers not only to easily comply with the new directives and standards, but also to perform real, hands-on cybersecurity testing on their products, automatically and remotely. New threats reported by developers, dissecto research or third parties such as Auto-ISAC are proactively monitored and tested, without the need to create new attack vectors against your system.