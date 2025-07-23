Embedded Computing Design

New Crystal Display Systems' Stainless Steel Displays Tackle Harsh Industrial and Outdoor Demands

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

July 23, 2025

News

Image Credit: Crystal Display Systems

Rochester, United Kingdom. Crystal Display Systems (CDS) announced it has further developed its industrial monitor portfolio with a series of IP66-rated stainless steel monitors designed for consistency in harsh, rugged environments.

Being waterproof, dustproof, and engineered for heavy-duty tasks, makes them ideal for applications such as food processing, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, transport, marine, EV charging, and outdoor kiosks.

“In environments where system uptime, cleanliness, and reliability are non-negotiable, these monitors excel,” said Tony Large, Technical Director at CDS. “They are designed to endure high-pressure washdowns, harsh cleaning chemicals, extreme temperatures, and outdoor weather conditions while maintaining crystal-clear readability.”

Key Features:

  • Display options include up to 2500 cd/m² for sunlight readability, with wide operating temperature ranges.
  • Touchscreen and non-touch screen options are available alongside capacitive and resistive touch for use with gloves, and VESA-compatible mounting.
  • Anti-Vibration and EMC Protection are included.

CDS offers customization options such as screen sizes from 7” to 49”, optical bonding and anti-reflective coatings, specialist touch technologies (gloved use, stylus, antimicrobial coatings), and custom mounting, bezel designs, and integration for OEM designs.

For more information, visit crystal-display.com/ip66-stainless-steel-monitor-rugged-waterproof-and-built-for-industrial-excellence/.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

