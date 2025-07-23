New Crystal Display Systems' Stainless Steel Displays Tackle Harsh Industrial and Outdoor Demands
July 23, 2025
News
Rochester, United Kingdom. Crystal Display Systems (CDS) announced it has further developed its industrial monitor portfolio with a series of IP66-rated stainless steel monitors designed for consistency in harsh, rugged environments.
Being waterproof, dustproof, and engineered for heavy-duty tasks, makes them ideal for applications such as food processing, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, transport, marine, EV charging, and outdoor kiosks.
“In environments where system uptime, cleanliness, and reliability are non-negotiable, these monitors excel,” said Tony Large, Technical Director at CDS. “They are designed to endure high-pressure washdowns, harsh cleaning chemicals, extreme temperatures, and outdoor weather conditions while maintaining crystal-clear readability.”
Key Features:
- Display options include up to 2500 cd/m² for sunlight readability, with wide operating temperature ranges.
- Touchscreen and non-touch screen options are available alongside capacitive and resistive touch for use with gloves, and VESA-compatible mounting.
- Anti-Vibration and EMC Protection are included.
CDS offers customization options such as screen sizes from 7” to 49”, optical bonding and anti-reflective coatings, specialist touch technologies (gloved use, stylus, antimicrobial coatings), and custom mounting, bezel designs, and integration for OEM designs.
For more information, visit crystal-display.com/ip66-stainless-steel-monitor-rugged-waterproof-and-built-for-industrial-excellence/.