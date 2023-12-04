NXP: i.MX91

Product Description:

The i.MX 91 family of applications processors enables the rapid creation of new Linux®️-based edge devices, such as smart home controllers, connected appliances, home entertainment, industrial and medical platforms. Emerging protocols, such as Matter™️ for the smart home or the ISO 15118-20 standard for electric vehicle (EV) chargers, create inflection points for new product categories across IoT and industrial markets.

Next-generation Linux-based devices based on i.MX 91 SoC will be high-performance, affordable, and secure solutions, enabling adaption to updated protocols or new standards as they are introduced. The i.MX 91 SoC’s integrated EdgeLock®️ Secure Enclave provides security features including lifecycle management, tamper detection, secure boot and a simplified path to certifications.

The i.MX 91 family features an Arm®️ Cortex®️-A55 running at up to 1.4GHz, support for modern LPDDR4 memory to enable platform longevity, dual Gigabit Ethernet and dual USB ports, along with a rich set of peripherals targeting medical, industrial and consumer IoT market segments.

Part of the EdgeVerse™️ portfolio of intelligent edge solutions, the i.MX 91 family will be offered in commercial and industrial qualification and backed by NXP’s product longevity program .

Highlights:

2x USB 2.0 Type C with PHY

Up to 2.4GT/s x16 LPDDR4 (w/Inline ECC)

24 bit-per-pixel parallel RGB

8-bit parallel YUV/RGB

3x SAI (1 2-lane, 2 1-lane) / 4 I2S TDM

Linux®️ OS

Product Website Link:https://www.nxp.com/products/processors-and-microcontrollers/arm-processors/i-mx-applications-processors/i-mx-9-processors/secure-energy-efficient-i-mx-91-family-brings-essential-linux-capabilities-for-thousands-of-edge-applications:i.MX91

Datasheet Link:https://www.nxp.com/docs/en/fact-sheet/IMX91FAMFS.pdf

