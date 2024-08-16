Silicon Labs Will Deliver Opening Keynote at embedded world North America

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Silicon Labs

Austin, Texas. Silicon Labs will deliver the opening keynote at embedded world North America held from October 8-10, 2024, at the Austin Convention Center. It will also present its own Works With 2024 global series of developer conferences. "Gathering the greatest minds in our space to shape the future of IoT and embedded innovation is a rare and powerful opportunity," said Silicon Labs CEO Matt Johnson. "We're excited to host these crucial conversations in our own backyard while also expanding the presence of Works With. With our participation in the embedded world North America event in Austin and our now-in-person Works With global series, we're connecting with the embedded community like never before."

Silicon Labs' keynote at embedded world 2024, led by CEO Matt Johnson and CTO Daniel Cooley, will deliver a preview of the future of embedded systems, shaped by advancements in AI, ML, and emphasized security. The keynote will push the industry to adapt and prepare for this rapidly changing environment.

Highlights:

Impact of IoT for Generative AI and the importance of data for AI success in embedded applications

Evolution, consolidation, and convergence of communication and wireless standards

Implications of post-quantum encryption and the necessity of security thresholds for internet-connected devices

Shift away from bare metal in embedded applications to real-time operating systems and how they build trust for cloud providers

For more information, visit Works With 2024 and embedded world North America.