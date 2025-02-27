The Road to embedded world: Explore Sealevel’s R1 Edge, Serial I/O, and Custom Computing Solutions

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Sealevel

Sealevel team members will be on hand at embedded world 25 (Hall 3, Stand 555) where they will showcase solutions for test and measurement, manufacturing automation, complete system control, and military and aerospace. Another main attraction will be the international introduction of Sealevel’s newest addition to its Relio industrial computer line, the R1 Edge.

Key Demonstrations:

Serial I/O & Integration for OEMs & Industrial Control

Offering a variety of asynchronous and synchronous serial solutions, Sealevel’s serial interfaces are designed for factory and process automation as well as other data-intensive applications.

Digital & Analog for Manufacturing

Designed for smart manufacturing and robotics, Sealevel’s I/O products efficiently monitor and control real-world signals across distributed networks.

Embedded Computers & Touchscreen Controllers

Combining industrial computer configurability with PLC reliability, Sealevel’s fanless embedded computing systems are perfect for OEM applications, process control, and factory automation.

Debuting at embedded world is the R1 Edge industrial computing platform. It combines enhanced industrial processors, a modernized video interface, and versatile communication options, including (2) 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, Cellular 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, and (2) RS-232/422/485.

R1 Edge Features:

USB C port

(2) locking USB 3.1 ports

(2) locking USB 2.0 ports

(2) DisplayPorts

Audio Line-In /Out 3.5mm

Operating temperature range of up to -40°C to +71°C

Also highlighted at Hall 3, Booth 555, will be Sealevel’s designs for standard and custom carrier boards. The team will exhibit how the utilization of COM architecture seamlessly matches system I/O and mechanical requirements. Because of flexibility, COM-based systems are ideal for industrial automation and smart manufacturing applications.

Director of Engineering Speaking Session

As a part of the Embedded Vision track at the conference, Jeff Baldwin, Sealevel Director of Engineering, will discuss and highlight some of the benefits of COM architecture. The session, titled “Migrating to COM Express for Rapid NPI,” is on Wednesday, 12 March at 15:30 local time, in session 6.4 – Embedded Vision Interfaces.

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en

For more information, visit sealevel.com/events/embedded-world-2025/.