AAEON Collaborates with VyOS Networks Innovating its Desktop Network Appliances

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 21, 2024

News

Image Credit: VyOS Networks and AAEON

AAEON entered a collaboration with VyOS Networks recognizing VyOS Networks’ open-source software being combined with AAEON’s FWS-2280, FWS-2360, and FWS-2365 desktop network appliances with the goal of accelerating innovative networking solutions providing VyOS Networks' range of networking tools including routing, firewall, VPN, and monitoring capabilities.

“Key characteristics of the VyOS Networks platform, such as the broad network functions, high scalability, and cross-platform support that it offers make it exceptionally compatible with our white box range,” said Chloe Chang, Product Manager with AAEON’s Network Security Division.

AAEON’s white box validation by VyOS Networks enables customers to accelerate the deployment of enterprise and cloud networks for secure and effective management, while also gaining the benefits of VyOS Networks’ professional support.

Chang concludes, “The robust hardware our devices possess, such as multiple LAN, Wi-Fi, 4G and 5G support, redundant power, and integrated Intel technologies can channel VyOS Networks’ software tools to help our customers deploy the networking architecture needed for everything from small home labs to large enterprise networks, cloud environments, and virtual infrastructures.”

For more information, visit https://vyos.io/

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

