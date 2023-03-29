Embedded Computing Design

Advantech Introduces the CC-Link IE TSN Class A & B Certified EKI-8510G Switch

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 29, 2023

News

Advantech announced the EKI-8510G Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Ethernet switch, as the company has taken part in the CC-Link Partner Association’s (CLPA’s) initiatives to advance the use of CC-Link IE TSN applications in various industries.

 

The EKI-8510G next-generation industrial Ethernet switch supports real-time communication through TSN technology for determinism over Ethernet-based networks to achieve efficient data communication for critical time-sensitive applications.

Designed with industrial use cases in mind, the EKI-8510G secured CC-Link IE TSN Class A & B certifications for access to a variety of applications in industrial spaces, and supports full layer 2 managed functionality and compliance with EN 50121-4 transportation regulations for railway track use.

The solution features 8 Gigabit ports and 2 Gigabit SFP ports, and high-speed transmission and an SFP socket for fiber connectivity.

For more information, visit www.advantech.com.

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

