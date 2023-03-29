Advantech Introduces the CC-Link IE TSN Class A & B Certified EKI-8510G Switch

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Advantech announced the EKI-8510G Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Ethernet switch, as the company has taken part in the CC-Link Partner Association’s (CLPA’s) initiatives to advance the use of CC-Link IE TSN applications in various industries.

The EKI-8510G next-generation industrial Ethernet switch supports real-time communication through TSN technology for determinism over Ethernet-based networks to achieve efficient data communication for critical time-sensitive applications.

Designed with industrial use cases in mind, the EKI-8510G secured CC-Link IE TSN Class A & B certifications for access to a variety of applications in industrial spaces, and supports full layer 2 managed functionality and compliance with EN 50121-4 transportation regulations for railway track use.

The solution features 8 Gigabit ports and 2 Gigabit SFP ports, and high-speed transmission and an SFP socket for fiber connectivity.

