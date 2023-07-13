Embedded Computing Design

Blues and 1NCE Unleash a Global Notecard

By Chad Cox

July 13, 2023

Image Credit: Blues

Manchester, Massachusetts. Blues and 1NCE have partnered to increase the global coverage of its solutions using the IoT connectivity 1NCE delivers. The collaboration supports IoT device maturity coverage and further expands on cellular connectivity of Blues’ Notecard, a wireless IoT module that is simple to integrate.

“Our partnership with 1NCE extends our customers’ IoT coverage to support testing and product deployments around the world,” says Jim Hassman, Blues President and CRO. “Blues customers use our Notecard to tackle important missions, from monitoring air quality to reducing food waste. Together, 1NCE and Blues support our customers’ ingenuity with our joint commitment to simplicity, enterprise-grade reliability, and scalability in the cloud.”  

Notecard is an affordable and secure connection of customer data to the cloud without the need for cell plans, fees, or device initialization. Included firmware aids in failover to a secondary SIM protecting against signal disruptions when on the go.

For more information, visit Enterprise Industrial IOT Use Cases | Blues and Cellular & Wi-Fi IOT Customer Success Stories | Blues

 

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

