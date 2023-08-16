Embedded Computing Design

Blues Extends its IoT Connectivity Through EMEA

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 16, 2023

News

Image Credit: Blues

Manchester, Massachusetts. Blues is extending operations through the EMEA focusing at first on the United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Germany. Blues’ Notecard and Notehub allow customers to link their assets to a cloud in an easy to integrate plug-and-play device.

"Our expansion in EMEA will increase global access to our IoT connectivity solutions, solving real-world problems and giving businesses a new set of tools to make operations more efficient," says Jim Hassman, Blues President and CRO.

Blues offers global cellular connection without the hassle of carrier contracts or subscription fees. IoT devices are integrated quickly and securely to the cloud by leveraging Blues' Notecard and Notehub. The solutions are ideal for applications in the following areas: electric vehicle, air quality monitoring control, remote industrial, and healthcare data.

Hassman ends, "European companies are leading the charge in clean tech, electric vehicle charging, manufacturing, and other industries impacting our daily lives and the planet we share. But lack of reliable access to IoT data and the inability to securely connect devices to the cloud have hindered progress. With Blues' offerings, these innovators can now empower intelligent operations and data-driven solutions around the globe."

For more information, visit blues.io.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
Security
Analog & Power
Cost-Effective Data Acquisition System For A Vibration Test System

August 15, 2023

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: D3
D3's mmWave Radar Sensor Leverages TI's AWRL1432

August 15, 2023

MORE
Storage
Secure Boot: An Integral Security Feature for Code Storage, Operating Systems, and Data Storage

August 15, 2023

MORE
Networking & 5G
Software Defined Radios in Extreme Environments: A Matter of Enclosure

August 11, 2023

MORE