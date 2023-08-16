Blues Extends its IoT Connectivity Through EMEA

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Blues Manchester, Massachusetts. Blues is extending operations through the EMEA focusing at first on the United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Germany. Blues’ Notecard and Notehub allow customers to link their assets to a cloud in an easy to integrate plug-and-play device.

"Our expansion in EMEA will increase global access to our IoT connectivity solutions, solving real-world problems and giving businesses a new set of tools to make operations more efficient," says Jim Hassman, Blues President and CRO.

Blues offers global cellular connection without the hassle of carrier contracts or subscription fees. IoT devices are integrated quickly and securely to the cloud by leveraging Blues' Notecard and Notehub. The solutions are ideal for applications in the following areas: electric vehicle, air quality monitoring control, remote industrial, and healthcare data.

Hassman ends, "European companies are leading the charge in clean tech, electric vehicle charging, manufacturing, and other industries impacting our daily lives and the planet we share. But lack of reliable access to IoT data and the inability to securely connect devices to the cloud have hindered progress. With Blues' offerings, these innovators can now empower intelligent operations and data-driven solutions around the globe."

