LoRa Alliance Includes SCHC Over LoRaWAN Certification for Enabling IPv6 Solutions

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by LoRa Alliance Fremont, Calif. The LoRa Alliance revealed that LoRaWAN certification is accessible for end-devices utilizing static context header compression (SCHC). The accreditation of IPv6 over LoRaWAN using SCHC validates that the end-device reaches the operational constraints of the LoRaWAN IPv6 Adaptation Layer Specification TS010-1.0.0. A precondition of SCHC over LoRaWAN is the end-devices in use need to currently be LoRaWAN Certified.

Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance said, “Certifying IPv6 over LoRaWAN for end-devices gives end users the level of certainty needed to deploy and benefit from IP-based solutions. With vendors now able to certify LoRaWAN end-devices using SCHC, customers can confidently commit to massive utilities deployments. This will further drive digital industrialization across a wide variety of new markets and applications, which will in turn enable massive IoT.”

Application areas where LoRaWAN metering is currently being deployed are proactive consumption monitoring, leak detection warnings, automatic shutoffs, and solutions for balancing electricity supply and demand. It is ideal for recognizing and controlling unmeasured losses, conserve energy, efficient water, and gas metering by communicating over open specifications facility enabling scale for expanding markets.

Moore continues, “As deployments continue to grow to the tens or hundreds of millions of devices, the importance of using open standards has never been greater.”

The full testing suite for SCHC over LoRaWAN has been added to the LoRaWAN Certification Test Tool (LCTT).

Learn how LoRaWAN Supports Utilities Markets at Enlit

According to the group, the LoRa Alliance will be onsite at Enlit from November 29 to December 1, 2022, in Hall 12.1 Stand B192. LoRa Alliance members participating in the booth will showcase how LoRaWAN supports the utilities market and standards-based technologies, including:

Acklio: Ensure successful Smart Metering Deployments with Acklio's software solutions using SCHC

Actility: Connectivity solutions for utilities, cities, and energy management enabled by LoRaWAN

comtac AG: Monitoring of transformer stations in electricity medium voltage distribution networks via LoRaWAN

Connexin: End-to-end AMI smart water metering with LoRaWAN

Digita Oy: Water Meter and Data Management enabled by LoRaWAN & Power Line Infrastructure Condition Monitoring Solution enabled by LoRaWAN

Everynet: The power of LoRaWAN for Massive IoT in the utility industry

OrbiWise: LoRaWAN public networks for deployment of Smart Water and Gas Metering

Vertical M2M: SmartWater everywhere, from subscriber to network: saving energy and water

