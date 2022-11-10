Microchip Announces Industrial Gigabit Ethernet Transceivers with a Precision Timing Protocol for Process Automation Applications

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

CHANDLER, Arizona— Microchip Technology’s recently announced LAN8840 and LAN8841 Gigabit Ethernet transceiver devices are a standard-based solution designed to provide critical process synchronization to developers of industrial-grade networking solutions, such as process automation applications.

Because process automation applications require precise control production systems, like robotics, distributed sensors, and cooling and mixing systems, the LAN8840 and LAN8841 ethernet devices provide speed options of 10BASE-T, 10BASE-Te, 100BASE-TX, and 1000BASE-T, and adhere to IEEE® 1588v2 standards for Precision Timing Protocol.

The devices enable critical packet prioritization with high-speed time stamping that is relayed between components to determine network latencies, accommodate latencies, and synchronize time between connected devices. The LAN8840/41 devices can also operate in extreme industrial temperatures ranging from -40°C to +105°C.

“The new LAN8840/41 single-port transceivers round out our Time Sensitive Networking offering by providing the connectivity for end nodes in process automation applications,” said Charles Forni, vice president of the USB and networking business unit at Microchip. “These devices complement our existing Ethernet portfolio, providing our customers with an end-to-end network solution of components, development tools and support from Microchip.”

To reduce network power consumption, the LAN8840/41 offers Wake-on-LAN (WoL) and energy-detect power-down mode, as well as Energy-Efficient Ethernet (EEE) with low-power idle and clock stoppage modes.

The new LAN8840/41 devices are ideal for applications that need accurate and precise time stamping to operate efficiently, such as gas and chemical processing, electrical distribution, and currency trade systems.

The LAN8841 offers development tools such as an Ethernet Development System (EDS) Daughter Card for modularity, in addition to compatible Microchip host boards. When paired with a PCIe® Networking Adapter, the EDS Daughter Card provides evaluation of the LAN8841 device through hosts that support the PCIe interface.

The LAN8840/41 devices are enabled with Linux® drivers that support Precision Timing Protocol (PTP4L), which are available for the LAN8841 on Microchip’s GitHub repository.

The LAN8840 (48 QFN) and LAN8841 (64 WQFN) are available in high-volume production. Pricing starts at $2.78 in 10,000-piece quantities.

