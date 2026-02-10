IBASE IB301 AI Edge Platform Targets Real-Time Analytics and Industrial Automation

Embedded Computing Design

By Chad Cox

February 10, 2026

Image Credit: IBASE

IBASE Technology Inc. introduced a 3.5 inch AI Edge Board, the IB301, leveraging the AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series processor with up to eight cores and 16 threads. It delivers multi-threaded performance for real-time analytics, machine vision, industrial automation, smart retail, and AI inference at the edge.

The IB301 features dual-channel DDR5-5600 memory with up to 128 GB per DIMM, delivering a total of up to 256 GB. It supports various I/O interfaces including multiple display outputs such as eDP, LVDS, DisplayPort 2.1, and HDMI 2.1, along with high-speed USB connectivity, dual 2.5 GbE LAN, and multiple M.2 slots for 5G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other expansion options.

Its 3.5 inch SBC form factor makes the IB301 ideal for space-constrained environments where high performance and reliability are critical. It's industrial-grade design makes it ready for a variety of industrial, transportation, and edge AI applications. 

Key Features:

  • AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series APU on board, up to 8 cores/16 threads
  • Dual-channel SO-DIMM, DDR5 5600, Max. 128GB (per DIMM), Total capacity: 256GB
  • 1x eDP, 1x LVDS, 1x DP 2.1, 1x HDMI 2.1
  • 2x Intel I226-V 2.5 Gigabit LAN, 2x USB3.2, 4x USB 2.0
  • 1x M.2 B-Key for 5G or LTE options
  • 1x M.2 E-Key for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or capture card options
  • Supports 2x RS232/422/485 COM port, 2x RS232 COM port

For more information, visit https://www.ibase.com.tw/en/product/category/Edge_AI_Intelligent_System/AI_Computing_Platform/AI_Edge_Board/IB301.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

