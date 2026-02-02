Product of the Week: ATP’s 6.7 mm e.MMC for Next-Gen Smart Wearables

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Smart wearables are getting smaller and smaller, in order to accommodate the growing needs of consumers and all the advanced features we want in our devices. Smart solutions, like smart glasses for example, must keep up with the demands for high-performance storage, advanced performance, and efficient power management in a single, ultra-compact solution.

Designed to support ultra-small, next-generation wearables is the small footprint 6.7 mm standard-size e.MMC (miniaturized embedded MultiMedia Card) from ATP. As the world’s smallest e.MMC, according to the company, the embedded flash storage solution supports the development of power-sensitive designs for space and energy-constrained applications.

ATP’s 6.7 mm e.MMC in Action

Focusing on the new E700Pc and E600Vc product lines, the new form factor emphasizes a thinner z-height of 0.65mm to better support modern wearables like smart glasses. The 6.7 mm e.MMC is also designed to be paired with discrete Low-Power Double Data Rate (LPDDR) memory and system-on-chip (SoC) platforms.

The 6.7 mm storage solutions are compliant to JEDEC e.MMC v5.1 and span premium and value small-footprint e.MMC devices. They support multiple flash configurations, including 3D TLC and 3D TLC with pSLC mode in 125-ball and 153-ball FBGA packages. Additionally, the solutions support x1/x4/x8 bus speed modes with High Speed 400 (HS400) DDR Mode efficient programming and bandwidths of up to 400 MB/s.

For flexible integration and endurance, the solutions feature native triple level cell (TLC) with 64 GB capacity and 12 TB endurance. For lower capacities and higher endurance, the E700Pc supports pseudo single level cell (pSLC) at 20 GB storage and 680 TB, overall making these devices ideal for mainstream low- and mid-end wearables.

Getting Started with ATP’s 6.7 mm e.MMC

The new E700Pc and E600Vc solutions support advanced error correction for reduces data corruption, wear leveling for evenly distributed writes and erase cycles, auto refresh for overall data protection in read-intensive operations (hot zones), and dynamic data refresh in minimally accessed areas (cold zones).

The 6.7 mm eMMC solutions also support a commercial operating temperature range from ‑25°C up to 85°C, with a soldered-down design supporting vibration.

Additional resources:

Tiera Oliver, Assistant Managing Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She develops content and constructs ECD podcasts, such as Embedded Insiders. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University, where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student-led newspaper, The Lumberjack. More from Tiera