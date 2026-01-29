Embedded Computing Design

Spiking Intelligence: How Neuromorphic Computing Enables Brain-Inspired AI

By Embedded Insiders

January 29, 2026

Podcast

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re joined by Sumeet Kumar, a Co-founder and the CEO of Innatera Nanosystems, to discuss spiking neural networks. Specifically, how SNNs are powering AI systems today, and how neuromorphic computing architectures support the hardware-software co-design process. 

Watch the video of this segment here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgER60gjBIg

Next, Rich sits down with the Marketing Director at the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), Paul Golden, to discuss the company’s latest version of its charging specification, which increases the charging level from 15W to 25W. 

But first, Ken and I are sharing our thoughts on the upcoming interview about how spiking neural networks are designed to analyze motion, sound, or sensor input directly at the edge.

 
