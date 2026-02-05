When AI Gets Physical & The Impact of AI on Engineering

By Embedded Insiders

Podcast

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Krishna Rangasayee, Founder and CEO of SiMa.ai, joins the podcast to discuss advancements surrounding physical AI at the edge. His company is focused on a software-centric Physical AI hardware and software platform, and we dive into some of the trends and challenges in this space.

Next, Rich is joined by Alex Iuorio, Avnet’s Senior Vice President for Global Supplier Development, to discuss the company’s recent survey covering AI’s Impact on Engineering. The two review the results and what they mean for the future of AI.

But first, Ken and I share our thoughts, feelings, and hesitations around the growth of Physical AI.