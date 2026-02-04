"From Edge to Action": ARBOR Technology Highlights COM-HPC and Edge AI at embedded world 2026

Image Credit: ARBOR Technology

ARBOR Technology is expected to demonstrate its innovations at embedded world Germany from March 10–12, 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany. ARBOR Technology’s Booth, No. 3-364, will be centered on the theme of “From Edge to Action.” Highlighted at the booth will be its COM-HPC modules and edge AI computing solutions ideal for data-driven actions across medicine and intelligent transportation applications. Booth demonstrations will include embedded products powered by Intel, NVIDIA, and AMD.