"From Edge to Action": ARBOR Technology Highlights COM-HPC and Edge AI at embedded world 2026

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

February 04, 2026

Image Credit: ARBOR Technology

ARBOR Technology is expected to demonstrate its innovations at embedded world Germany from March 10–12, 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany. ARBOR Technology’s Booth, No. 3-364, will be centered on the theme of “From Edge to Action.” Highlighted at the booth will be its COM-HPC modules and edge AI computing solutions ideal for data-driven actions across medicine and intelligent transportation applications. Booth demonstrations will include embedded products powered by Intel, NVIDIA, and AMD.

From Edge to Action:

COM-HPC:

  • The COMX-A300 leverages Intel Core Ultra architecture and supports up to 96GB of DDR5 (6400MT/s) memory for ultra-fast throughput. It is designed to manage demanding AI workloads across manufacturing, logistics, and industrial automation.

Edge AI HPC:

  • Engineered for genomic sequencing and medical imaging, the EdgeX-6000 offers server-grade power to the clinical edge. It features AMD EPYC Embedded 8004 processors with up to 64 cores and 128 threads combining GPU acceleration and AI optimization.

AI Supercomputer Featuring NVIDIA Blackwell

  • The AEC-8000 is an industrial-grade edge AI computer delivering up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS and 4×25GbE LAN interfaces to process over 64 high-definition video streams for smart traffic and flow analysis.

IP69K Extreme Rugged In-Vehicle Computer

  • The ARTS-7670 is developed around the IP69K and MIL-STD-810H standards and is currently undergoing E-Mark certification to ensure reliability in rugged environments. It is ideal for fleet management and transportation AI.

Cybersecurity and ESG Sustainability Vision

  • ARBOR Technology will showcase a “Smart Factory ESG Carbon Management Solution,” and the Taiwan Excellence Award-winning FPC-5211 fan-less Edge AI computer.

For more information, visit arbor-technology.com/en.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

