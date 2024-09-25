Road to embedded world North America: Samtec's Experts to Discuss a New Era in Connectivity

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Samtec Samtec experts will be attending embedded world North America 2024 in Austin October 8-10, 2024, showcasing its solutions for a new era in connectivity. Stop by Samtec’s booth (#2632) to connect with professionals who are driving standards development and advancing cutting-edge solutions for superior signal and power integrity implementation. According to Samtec, it offers the industry’s largest selection of board-to-board connectors such as high-speed mezzanine, ultra micro, edge card, backplane systems, and high-density array systems.

Booth Highlights:

PICMG COM-HPC Interconnect Solutions

COM-HPC coexists with the COM Express specification and delivers scalability and increased performance for next-generation embedded system design. The new standard supports two types of modules:

COM-HPC server modules enable the intelligent edge

COM-HPC client modules support high performing embedded computing

Designed for dense, compact embedded solutions, the COM-HPC Mini Modules offer up to 1 TB RAM and improved adaptability for GPGPUs, FPGAs, and DSPs.

VITA 57.4 FMC+ Interconnect Solutions

The VITA 57.4 FMC+ specification enhances the VITA 57.1 FMC Standard by expanding the number of Gigabit Transceivers to 32 and boosting the maximum data rate to 28 Gbps. Both are significant improvements for embedded computing designs using FPGAs and high-speed I/O. Backward compatibility was achieved by using new connectors that allow FMC+ carriers to accept original FMC mezzanines.

PC/104 Consortium Interconnect Solutions

In 1992, the PC/104 Consortium was formed with the purpose of adapting desktop computing for embedded uses. PC/104 has demonstrated that, although small, it offers a simple design with durability on land and in space, merging the successes of past technologies with next-generation innovations.

For more information, visit samtec.com/standards.

Click here to redeem your free ticket to the embedded world Expo Floor. Use voucher code SEBO24.