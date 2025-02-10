Secure Your Platform for the Cyber Resilience Act

Whitepaper

The European Union's (EU) adoption of the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) on October 10, 2024, initiated a 36-month timeline for full compliance.

Companies selling products within the EU must meet stringent security-oriented design and reporting requirements or face significant fines for non-compliance. As global interconnectedness increases, the frequency and impact of cybersecurity attacks also rise, threatening sensitive information and critical infrastructure. The integration of IT systems with operational networks, including edge devices and SCADA systems, expands the attack surface. Linux, particularly through the Yocto build tool, is becoming a preferred operating system for industrial applications but poses challenges in creating secure products due to complex configuration and documentation.

The CRA mandates comprehensive security measures, including protection against unauthorized access, data confidentiality, integrity, and availability, and the ability to address vulnerabilities through updates. Compliance requires significant investment, but robust security can prevent incidents, saving time and money. Achieving CRA compliance in a Yocto environment is complex and may necessitate hiring security consultants or using specialized security products. Exceeding CRA requirements offers financial and competitive advantages by reducing incidents and associated reporting obligations, allowing engineering teams to focus on product development and innovation. Companies that prioritize security will gain a competitive edge in the market.