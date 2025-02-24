The Road to embedded world: Samtec’s Scaling Performance with COM-HPC

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Samtec Visit Booth 4A-324 at this year’s embedded world to witness Samtec’s COM-HPC connectors and see how they are constructed for evolving standards Built on Samtec’s AcceleRate HP High-Performance Arrays, COM-HPC Server and Client modules integrate two 400-pin connectors, providing 800 pins in total with the COM-HPC Mini module omitting one of these connectors.

Samtec COM-HPC connectors enable PCIe 5.0 (32 Gbps), PCIe 6.0 (64 Gbps PAM4), 25 GbE, 40 Gbps USB4/Thunderbolt, and 80 Gbps DisplayPort. Pinout designs are optimized for Mini, Client, and Server modules within the COM-HPC framework.

In every application, the female Module Receptacles remain at a standard height, with male Carrier Plugs available in configurations supporting either a 5 mm or 10 mm stack height.

Offering superior scalability and performance, PICMG COM-HPC exceeds the high-speed demands of embedded CoMs/SoMs while complementing the COM Express specification for advanced embedded system development.

COM-HPC consists of two primary module types, server modules for edge computing and client modules for embedded applications. The COM-HPC 1.2 update introduced a compact client form factor, COM-HPC Mini, while version 1.3 will define PCIe 6.0 performance details.

Supporting up to 1 TB of system memory, COM-HPC enables greater flexibility by incorporating compute engines beyond x86, such as RISC-V CPUs, GPGPUs, FPGAs, and DSPs.

