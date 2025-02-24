Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world: Samtec’s Scaling Performance with COM-HPC

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 24, 2025

News

Image Credit: Samtec

Visit Booth 4A-324 at this year’s embedded world to witness Samtec’s COM-HPC connectors and see how they are constructed for evolving standards Built on Samtec’s AcceleRate HP High-Performance Arrays, COM-HPC Server and Client modules integrate two 400-pin connectors, providing 800 pins in total with the COM-HPC Mini module omitting one of these connectors.

Samtec COM-HPC connectors enable PCIe 5.0 (32 Gbps),  PCIe 6.0 (64 Gbps PAM4), 25 GbE, 40 Gbps USB4/Thunderbolt, and 80 Gbps DisplayPort. Pinout designs are optimized for Mini, Client, and Server modules within the COM-HPC framework.

In every application, the female Module Receptacles remain at a standard height, with male Carrier Plugs available in configurations supporting either a 5 mm or 10 mm stack height.

Offering superior scalability and performance, PICMG COM-HPC exceeds the high-speed demands of embedded CoMs/SoMs while complementing the COM Express specification for advanced embedded system development.

COM-HPC consists of two primary module types, server modules for edge computing and client modules for embedded applications. The COM-HPC 1.2 update introduced a compact client form factor, COM-HPC Mini, while version 1.3 will define PCIe 6.0 performance details.

Supporting up to 1 TB of system memory, COM-HPC enables greater flexibility by incorporating compute engines beyond x86, such as RISC-V CPUs, GPGPUs, FPGAs, and DSPs.

For more information, visit samtec.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

