Cincoze is Investing in AOI

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

October 04, 2023

Image Credit: Cincoze

To promote the further development of automated optical inspection (AOI), Cincoze released its DS-1400 Series, a PCIe high-performing embedded platform, and the newest member of the DIAMOND family of rugged computing systems. The DS-1400 is powered by the Intel 12th gen Alder Lake-S with up to 16 cores (8P + 8E). Also supported is 64GB of DDR5 memory at up to 4800MHz with ECC and two supplied PCI/PCIe expansion slots. The solution is ideal for environments where rapid vibrations are present.

Eight USB and two 1GbE LAN compromise native high-speed interfaces as well as possible Cincoze 10GbE LAN, M12 LAN, USB3.2, Wi-Fi/4G, and PoE modules. The environment utilizes high-speed cameras, lights, sensors, and displays needed for AOI.

Other Features:

  • Temperature Range -40~70°C
  • Wide Voltage 9-48V
  • Overvoltage
  • Overcurrent
  • ESD Protection

According to Cincoze, its DS-1400 series “complies with the U.S. military standard for shock and vibration resistance - MIL-STD-810G.”

For more inforamtion, visit cincoze.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

