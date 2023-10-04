Cincoze is Investing in AOI

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Cincoze To promote the further development of automated optical inspection (AOI), Cincoze released its DS-1400 Series, a PCIe high-performing embedded platform, and the newest member of the DIAMOND family of rugged computing systems. The DS-1400 is powered by the Intel 12th gen Alder Lake-S with up to 16 cores (8P + 8E). Also supported is 64GB of DDR5 memory at up to 4800MHz with ECC and two supplied PCI/PCIe expansion slots. The solution is ideal for environments where rapid vibrations are present.

Eight USB and two 1GbE LAN compromise native high-speed interfaces as well as possible Cincoze 10GbE LAN, M12 LAN, USB3.2, Wi-Fi/4G, and PoE modules. The environment utilizes high-speed cameras, lights, sensors, and displays needed for AOI.

Other Features:

Temperature Range -40~70°C

Wide Voltage 9-48V

Overvoltage

Overcurrent

ESD Protection

According to Cincoze, its DS-1400 series “complies with the U.S. military standard for shock and vibration resistance - MIL-STD-810G.”

For more inforamtion, visit cincoze.com.