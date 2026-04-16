Cirrus Logic Introduces New Industrial Imaging Products for High-Precision Scan Applications

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Austin, Texas — April 16, 2026 — Cirrus Logic announced the launch of a new family of industrial imaging integrated circuits (ICs) designed for high-precision scanning systems. This expands Cirrus Logic’s industrial portfolio and delivers a high-performance, highly integrated analog front-end solution for multi-function printers, scanners, and advanced industrial imaging platforms.

Designed for applications ranging from office and home scanners to industrial flatbed systems and machine vision scanning platforms, the new imaging ICs capture and process LED reflections from scanned objects to produce accurate digital representations. This product family supports multi-lens and multi-channel scanning architectures used across a wide range of industrial and commercial imaging systems.

As an extension of Cirrus Logic’s mixed-signal products, the new imaging ICs deliver higher performance through a redesigned SAR ADC architecture, enabling improved scan times and system efficiency, and lower system costs. Integrated LED driver functionality, typically implemented as a discrete component, is designed to reduce complexity while providing a more streamlined design path for OEMs.

The introduction of this product family fills a major gap in the industrial imaging market, where suppliers have limited options for high-performance scanning solutions. These imaging ICs provide OEMs with a scalable platform for deployment in products across performance tiers and channels to deliver a variety of imaging systems and use cases.

“Across the imaging market, customers are under pressure to deliver greater precision without adding system complexity, especially as scanning platforms become more connected, data‑driven, and intelligent,” said Jonny Whyte, Product Marketing Manager, Industrial Applications, Cirrus Logic. “Our new industrial imaging ICs solve this need by delivering precision analog performance and ultra‑low‑latency conversion in an integrated solution. We’ve combined Cirrus Logic’s mixed-signal expertise with more functionality and higher performance. Ultimately, this helps our customers simplify system design and reduce BOM costs.”

Cirrus Logic’s new industrial imaging IC family brings advanced imaging capabilities to the multi-function scanner market, commercial and enterprise scanning platforms, and industrial imaging systems, including flatbed scanning and high-precision surface inspections. Customers include leading global imaging OEMs, with broad adoption expected across industrial and commercial imaging markets.

CS82L41 – Single-channel analog front-end IC with CMOS data output

CS82L44 – Four-channel analog front-end IC with CMOS/LVDS data output

CS82L46 – Six-channel analog front-end IC with CMOS/LVDS data output

Samples are available now for the new Cirrus Logic Industrial Imaging IC family of CS82L41, CS82L44, and CS82L46.

For more information, visit: cirrus.com.