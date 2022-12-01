e-con Systems is Snapping Photos at the Rugged Edge

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

e-con Systems released its NeduCAM25, a complete HD (65 fps) global shutter FPD-LINK III camera module built around onsemi's AR0234 sensor to photograph rapid moving items at 120 fps with the absence of any rolling shutter artifacts. The NeduCAM25 utilizes the FPD-LINK III interface with protected coaxial cable to efficiently transmit both power and data up to 15m away with low latency.

Included in e-con Systems NeduCAM25 is support for multiple cameras allowing the user simultaneous synchronized Full HD streaming. The IP67 rated enclosure gives the camera the ability to travel to the edge by protecting against water, dust, temperature variations, and vibrations.

"e-con Systems has been in the embedded vision space for 18+ years now. We continue expanding our portfolio of cameras to support various interfacing technologies available in the market. On that note, e-con brings a new series of FPD-Link III cameras called 'NeduCAM25' to serve various markets like Autonomous Mobile Robots, Autonomous vehicles, Agriculture robots & vehicles, Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA), and Self-checkout systems", said Gomathi Sankar, BU Head- Industrial at e-con Systems™

Key features of NeduCAM25

FPD-LINK III interface

Global shutter

High frame rate

Multi-camera support

IP67-rated enclosure

