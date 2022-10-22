Embedded Toolbox with Opal Kelly: Program A Machine Vision FPGA Platform Completely with APIs

Video

An FPGA might just be the right fit. They can be extremely high performance as in the case of Xilinx FPGAs, and flexible enough to support updates after deployment. Of course, once you have begun the process of designing an FPGA into your machine vision system design, the lay developer is almost immediately confronted with challenges ranging from how to program the hardware in Verilog, VHDL, or high-level synthesis, or, even simpler, how to establish communications between the FPGA and application software being developed on a host PC.

Opal Kelly’s FrontPanel® SDK includes multi-platform APIs that enable seamless communication between PC-based software and FPGAs. It also includes firmware, HDL modules, and support for various programming languages to help non-FPGA engineers get application development underway in a variety of development projects in no time.

Tune in to this episode of Embedded Toolbox, where Michael Greer, Digital Design Engineer at Opal Kelly, demonstrates how you can set up a USB 3.0 connection between a Xilinx Artix UltraScale+ running on the Opal Kelly XEM8320 development kit and machine vision development environment in a few minutes with a few clicks of a mouse.