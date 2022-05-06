FRAMOS at embedded world 2022

Press Release

At embedded world, FRAMOS will showcase newest trends in embedded vision technology and the latest solutions from global partners.

Visitors will learn how to build a better camera system with FRAMOS. For this, FRAMOS experts have prepared specific subject areas and exciting running demos showing the latest Sony sensor innovations, running on various boards and solutions from partners, such as NVIDIA, Xilinx, Renesas, Texas Instruments to name a few.

In addition, there will be an NVIDIA Section, where several demos will bring current topics to life: ToF sensors that provide depth data with light, the latest event-based vision sensors (EVS) development kit, and the Next-Gen GMSL3 interface, which is showcasing high-speed data-transfer rates and high efficiency longer cable lengths.

FRAMOS will exemplify the typical product development process in their booth: From proper sensor selection that is matched with the appropriate lenses, to staged development of the individual components, and final mass production. FRAMOS will highlight to all visitors of this year's embedded world tradeshow how it can help ensure a successful product, from concept and prototyping to mass production, at each stage of its lifecycle.

The company will be present at embedded world June 21-23, 2022 at Hall 2 Booth 2-555 in Nuremberg, Germany.

For more information, visit: https://imaging.framos.com/embedded-world-2022/