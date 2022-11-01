Product of the Week: Avalue Technology’s CAXA0 Semi-Rugged Tablet

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Mobility solutions have revolutionized many healthcare, retail, and factory automation functions by allowing workers to move freely within the workspace while keeping management, control, and analytics at their fingertips. But especially in demanding environmental conditions or use cases that require extreme performance, security, or both, standard consumer tablets struggle to answer the call.

One solution designed to address demanding deployments like these is the CAXA0 Semi-Rugged Tablet from Avalue Technology.

Outfitted with a 10.1-inch, 1280 x 800-pixel thin-film transistor display, the CAXA0 Semi-Rugged Tablet provides operators a 10-point projected capacitive (PCAP) touchscreen behind scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass from Corning. The interface is encapsulated in an IP65-certified housing that protects against intrusion from water, dust, oil, and other non-corrosive materials.

Should a user lose their handle on the tablet in these conditions, the tablet’s 4-foot drop resistance protections per MIL-STD-810G are also designed in.

The CAXA0 Semi-Rugged Tablet in Action

The CAXA0 weighs in at a little over 2 lbs. with the included battery. It’s powered by a 2.4 GHz Intel® Celeron® N3350 processor with 2 MB of cache and augmented by 4 GB of onboard LPDDR4 RAM and an M.2 64GB/128GB SSD, which come in handy for multimedia rendering and data logging/storage of data captured by the onboard sensors. These include:

2MP front camera

8MP rear camera with auto focus

Front microphone

G-sensor

Light sensor

1D/2D barcode scanner

There are also multiple integrated connectivity technologies that untether users, such as WLAN (Wi-Fi), Bluetooth 5.0, and near-field communications (NFC). The tablet is also equipped with multiple I/O options such as two USB 3.0 Type A ports, one HDMI output, one audio jack, one micro-SD, and one DC jack.

For system control, the CAXA0 includes a power button and optional barcode scanning trigger, a power button, and an LED power indicator. It’s compatible with Windows 10 IoT at 64-bit Android 8.1 operating systems.

Getting Started with the CAXA0 from Avalue Technology

The CAXA0 is available now and an overview of the product, with additional images and optional accessories, can be viewed in the company’s YouTube video below.



