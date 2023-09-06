Embedded Executive: ESG: Fact or Fiction? Hear Avnet's Take

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

ESG stands for environmental, social, and governance, and it’s something we are hearing a lot about lately. However, in my role as our industry’s devil’s advocate, I want to know if this is a real thing, or just a company line from some of the players in our industry.



To try and vet that out, I spoke to Stacy Mendez, Avnet’s director of Global Strategic Planning and ESG. Stacy explained what ESG means, what Avnet’s take is on it, and why it’s a real thing. Hear what she had to say on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.