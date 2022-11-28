Infineon Releases World's Largest 352 kW Photovoltaic String Inverter
November 28, 2022
News
Munich, Germany. Infineon Technologies AG released its EasyPACK 4B lead-type to its Easy power module series. Targeting photovoltaic string inverter applications (1500 V DC solar string inverters), the series reaches 352 kW and a 40% improved increase in power output when juxtaposed with previous generation models. The robust F3L600R10W4S7F_C22 comprises of advanced three-level NPC (ANPC) topology, 1200 V CoolSiC Schottky diode, 950 V TRENCHSTOP IGBT7 chip technology for up to 600 A.
The F3L600R10W4S7F_C22 includes three DCB substrates, no-baseplate design, 12 mm height, PressFit pins and flexible pinout, and flexibility for stray inductance
The EasyPACK 4B F3L600R10W4S7F_C22 is available now, with additional typologies, current ratings, and voltage classes coming soon. More information is available at www.infineon.com/easy.
More information about Infineon’s contribution to energy efficiency can be found at infineon.com/green-energy.