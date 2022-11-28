Embedded Computing Design

Infineon Releases World's Largest 352 kW Photovoltaic String Inverter

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 28, 2022

News

Image Provided by Infineon

Munich, Germany. Infineon Technologies AG released its EasyPACK 4B lead-type to its Easy power module series. Targeting photovoltaic string inverter applications (1500 V DC solar string inverters), the series reaches 352 kW and a 40% improved increase in power output when juxtaposed with previous generation models.  The robust F3L600R10W4S7F_C22 comprises of advanced three-level NPC (ANPC) topology, 1200 V CoolSiC Schottky diode, 950 V TRENCHSTOP IGBT7 chip technology for up to 600 A.

The F3L600R10W4S7F_C22 includes three DCB substrates, no-baseplate design, 12 mm height, PressFit pins and flexible pinout, and flexibility for stray inductance

The EasyPACK 4B F3L600R10W4S7F_C22 is available now, with additional typologies, current ratings, and voltage classes coming soon. More information is available at www.infineon.com/easy.

More information about Infineon’s contribution to energy efficiency can be found at infineon.com/green-energy.

