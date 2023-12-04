Vadatech: AMC562

Image Credit: Vadatech

The AMC562 is an AMC FPGA Carrier with FMC+ (VITA 57) interface. The AMC is compliant to AMC.1, AMC.2, AMC.3 and AMC.4 specifications. It is based on a Xilinx UltraScale+ XCZU7EV MPSoC FPGA. The Rear Transition Module (RTM) pinout is compatible to the DESY D1.0 specification.

The re-configurable FPGA has 1728 DSP Slices, 504k logic cells and includes a quad-core ARM processor. It interfaces to AMC FCLKA, TCLKA-D, FMC+ DP0-15 and all FMC LA/HA/HB pairs. It also has an interface to a single DDR4 memory channel (64-bit wide with ECC). This allows for large buffer sizes to be stored during processing as well as for queuing the data to the host.

The Module has 64 GB of Flash, 128 MB of boot flash, and an SD Card as an option. In addition, the module has three inputs and two outputs via SSMC connector.

Xilinx UltraScale+ XCZU7EV FPGA

Double module, mid-size

FMC+ site

8 GB of 64-bit wide DDR4 Memory (single bank) with ECC

Product Website Link:https://vadatech.com/product.php?product=917&catid_now=0&catid_prev=0

Datasheet Link:https://vadatech.com/media/AMC562_AMC562_Datasheet.pdf

