ECEDHA 2026

Video

The ECEDHA conference (Electrical and Computer Engineering Department Heads) is the first and largest event where Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) Academia and Industry come together to discuss the best way to prepare new graduates for their careers. Industry presents the trends in what skills they need to be competitive, and Academia presents the trends in teaching to prepare their students to enter the working world. There is great alignment, and much debate. It is attended by schools and companies both large and small, and it's happening in 2026, this third weekend of March. If you are working with ECE and are not attending, you have to ask yourself: "Why?"