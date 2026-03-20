Embedded Computing Design

ECEDHA 2026

March 20, 2026

Video

The ECEDHA conference (Electrical and Computer Engineering Department Heads) is the first and largest event where Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) Academia and Industry come together to discuss the best way to prepare new graduates for their careers. Industry presents the trends in what skills they need to be competitive, and Academia presents the trends in teaching to prepare their students to enter the working world. There is great alignment, and much debate. It is attended by schools and companies both large and small, and it's happening in 2026, this third weekend of March. If you are working with ECE and are not attending, you have to ask yourself: "Why?"

Automotive
How BASE-AU Enables High-Speed Optical Camera Links in Next-Generation Vehicles

March 5, 2026

MORE
Consumer
Image Credit: Defend
Protect Your Home from Thieves and Floods

February 25, 2026

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Axiomtek
Axiomtek DSP522 Compact Signage Player Combines Quad 4K Output, 5G, and Wi-Fi 6E

March 17, 2026

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: BeagleBoard.org
BeagleBoard.org Launches BeagleBadge at embedded world Germany

March 10, 2026

MORE