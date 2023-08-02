Embedded Computing Design Adds Senior Technology Editor

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

Scottsdale, AZ (August, 1, 2022) -- Embedded Computing Design (ECD) is thrilled to announce a new addition to its staff, Senior Technology Editor Ken Briodagh. Starting immediately, Ken comes to ECD with vast experience in the embedded and IoT industries.

As a writer and editor, Ken has nearly two decades of experience under his belt. He’s a self-proclaimed technology lover. His duties at ECD will involve covering the vast embedded spaces, including industrial, automotive, consumer, and medical/healthcare. He’ll write blogs and design articles, create/shoot videos, and appear on the group’s various podcasts.

“Our search involved finding an individual who understands our embedded technology and can also articulate it, and that’s not a common combination,” says Rich Nass, Executive Vice President of Embedded Computing Design. “We feel very lucky to have Ken join our team, as he brings lots of knowledge as well as some great new ideas that we’ll be rolling out.”

Ken served as the Editorial Director for IoT For All where, amongst lots of other duties, he created and executed the group’s editorial strategy. Before that, he held a similar position at IoT Evolution World, IoT Evolution Health, Industrial IoT World, and several other online editorial communities and live events, where he covered technology and determined the editorial strategy. He also created and hosted the IoT Time Podcast, where he interviewed technology thought leaders about trends and best practices in the industry.

Ken lives in Connecticut with his family, and will work remotely.

