embedded world North America 2024: Best in Show Nominees

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s embedded world North America Best-in-Show nominees in the following categories:

AI & Machine Learning:

NEXCOM International: ATC 3750-IP7-6C

The ATC 3750-IP7-6C is a rugged, AI-powered computer designed for automated vehicle technologies. It features an NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin SOM, delivering up to 275 TOPS of AI processing power for applications like ADAS, ANPR, and ITS. The device is IP67-rated, operates in harsh environments (-25~70°C), and meets MIL-STD-810H standards. It offers various connectivity options, including PoE+, 10GbE, USB 3.2, and CANBus. The computer supports 5G NR and Wi-Fi 5/6 modules for AI model re-training. It's suitable for deployment in transportation, construction, and factory automation.

Edge Impulse: Fast Objects More Objects-Anomaly Detection (FOMO-AD)

FOMO-AD is a novel technology for unlocking visual anomaly detection on any edge device, from NVIDIA GPUs to Arm MCUs, through the first model architecture of its kind. It is also the first scalable system capable of training models on an optimal state to detect and catalog anything outside that baseline as an anomaly in video and image data. FOMO-AD dramatically increases the productivity of visual inspection systems that will no longer have to be manually trained on anomalous samples before they can start generating real-time insights on-device.

Analog, Power & Related

Premio Inc.: ECO-1000 Supercapacitor

The ECO-1000 Series EDGEBoost EnergyPack is an industrial-grade supercapacitor tailored to redefine power backup redundancy for industrial computers and HMI displays during mission-critical computing deployments in unstable operational technology deployments. It features 3 configurable smart modes for intelligent power management and uses environmentally-friendly material along with its 10-year-long operating cycle to ensure sustainability.

Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals:

Premio Inc.: VIO-200

The VIO Series is a versatile modular HMI solution with an IP65-rated design. It features a modular design with M.2 expansion for enhanced storage and high-speed wireless connectivity. With triple display support, the VIO Series offers flexible visual outputs, while the removable SATA drive provides access without having to dismount the panel, and its scalable I/O bracket ensures M2M adaptability. Powered by Intel® Celeron® J6413 for balanced performance, the VIO is designed in multiple sizes with both PCAP & resistive touch.

Premio Inc.: SIO-200

The SIO Series is a ruggedized washdown HMI solution designed for extreme environments, featuring an IP66/69K-rated SU315 stainless steel enclosure for superior corrosion resistance. It includes an optical bonding screen with 7H tempered glass for enhanced visibility and durability. Powered by Intel® Celeron® J1900 and Intel 8th Gen i5 low-power processors, the SIO Series ensures efficient performance. The fanless design minimizes maintenance, while the M12 locking connectors provide secure, vibration-resistant connections.

Premio Inc.: JCO-6000-ORN

The JCO-6000-ORN Series is a super-rugged AI edge computer. Utilizing NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin’s AGX module, the JCO-6000-ORN delivers up to 275 TOPS of AI performance with power configurations between 15W and 60W to drive real-time data processing and inference. With EDGEBoost I/O support, the JCO-6000-ORN was engineered to deliver seamless I/O connectivity for high-speed vision cameras, PoE, and more. It also provides OOB remote management module, purpose-built for edge AI and IIoT. The JCO-6000-ORN enables high-performance AI compute and power efficiency in diverse, mission-critical deployments within a true fanless and ruggedized rugged edge computer.

Premio Inc.: BCO-6000-RPL

Premio's BCO-6000-RPL is a semi-rugged, x86 High-Performance Industrial Computer that brings robust processing and rich IoT connectivity to demanding industrial deployments. Powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processor, the BCO-6000 delivers unmatched performance to tackle heavy workloads at the rugged edge. Featuring rich IIoT connectivity, the BCO-6000 offers essential I/O to ensure seamless device compatibility. In addition, it also integrates an isolated 16-bit DIO for programmable automation. The BCO-6000-RPL further enhances edge AI performance through PCIe expansion, allowing for a dedicated discrete GPU for edge AI workloads or other high-speed add-on expansion cards.

Premio Inc.: RCO-3000-RPL

Premio’s RCO-3000-RPL Series is an x86 super-rugged small form factor computer that provides a precise balance in performance, IoT connectivity, and size. It integrates a 13th Gen Intel Core processor for real-time data analytics. Despite the compact size, the RCO-3000-RPL Series features plentiful IoT connectivity and supports modular EDGEBoost I/O technology for seamless I/O flexibility and compatibility for PoE support, 10GbE, and more. It also features CAN Bus, isolated DIO, three m.2 slots, a hot-swappable SSD bay for scalable expansion all available on-board. The RCO-3000-RPL Series leverages a fanless and cableless design approach for operational reliability in challenging industrial environments.

Premio Inc.: RCO-6000-RPL

The RCO-6000-RPL Series is a super-rugged x86 AI edge inference computer that maximizes edge computing real-time performance, IoT scalability, and rugged reliability to streamline resource-intensive edge AI workloads in challenging industrial environments. A 13th Gen Intel Core processor powers it, features rich IoT connectivity, and supports modular EDGEBoost technologies. EDGEBoost I/O modules leverage mix-and-match I/O configurability and EDGEBoost Nodes provide scalable performance acceleration to meet high-specification deployment requirements with ease. The RCO-6000-RPL Series follows a fanless and cableless design architecture for enhanced durability on factory floors and autonomous robotics/vehicles.

Beacon EmbeddedWorks: W5+ SoM

The W5+ SoM is an ultra-compact System-on-Module (SoM) engineered to be both energy efficient and powerful, ideal for compact, portable, and wearable embedded devices where space optimization is key. The W5+ SoM includes a Qualcomm SW5100 SoC which has quad-core Arm® Cortex®-A53 processors, ensuring lightning-fast processing power. Accompanying this power is the Cortex®-M55 MCU, proficient at managing low-power tasks, allowing devices to operate for extended periods with ultra-low battery usage. It also includes the Arm® Ethos®-U55 processor, optimized for AI and machine learning.

VersaLogic Corporation: Sabertooth AI System

GPU-enabled high-performance embedded computer: the new Sabertooth AI system provides AI processing power to complement the Xeon-E processor. The PC104 system features TPM 2.0 security. ECC memory, and NVIDIA GPU, in a compact 90 x 96 x 42.9mm package. It supports NVIDIA CUDA programming and Lovelace Architecture using the NVIDIA RTX 2000 ADA GPU. Designed and tested for full industrial temperature (-40° to +85°C) operation and MIL-STD-202H specifications for shock and vibration, the Sabertooth AI system is ideal for embedded computing needs in defense, aerospace, medical, smart security, and energy applications.

Supermicro: SYS-E100-14AM-H

Equipped with the Intel Atom x7835RE processors containing up to 8 cores, double that of its predecessor. SYS-E100-14AM-H is an ultra-compact form factor designed to amplify the Intel Atom processor's strength of low-power (less than 12W) and high-efficiency compute performance. It comes in a form factor of only 195x44x150 mm and offers up to 16GB of DDR5-SODIMM, dual 2.5 GbE LAN ports, two independent HDMI ports, 4 USB 3.2 ports, and an M.2 B/E/M-key with a NANO SIM card slot.

Connect Tech: COM-HPC Mini Carrier Board

The COM-HPC® Mini Carrier Board features a wide range of connectivity and a mix of high-speed and ruggedized locking connectors. Specs include 4x 2.5 GbE ports, 4x USB 3.2 with rugged locking high-speed connectors, M.2 M-Key and E-Key expansion options, and robust serial interfaces. Designed to support the latest COM-HPC® specification, the mini carrier board is a compact and versatile platform for high-performance computing applications. Optimize power management, minimize space and energy usage, and reduce development time with this scalable mini-carrier board.

Development Tools & Operating Systems:

PLS Development Tools: UDE SimplyTrace®

Trace is widely used for non-intrusive investigation of bugs or timing issues. However, using the microcontroller's trace system is not easy. It is time-consuming and often requires in-depth knowledge of the SoC trace system. The UDE SimplyTrace® trace feature of the UDE Universal Debug Engine completely hides the complexity of trace configuration. Trace functions derived from typical use cases are attached to the different debugger views in a context-sensitive manner. For example, the trace can be configured directly from the source code as easily as setting a breakpoint.

Enclustra: Pluto XZU20

The Tiny Titan Pluto XZU20 brings groundbreaking technology to life. This ultra-compact, high-performance embedded intelligence module is perfect for various portable applications, including robotics, medical smart devices, industrial controls, sensing vision systems, and more. Powered by AMD Zynq™ UltraScale+™ technology, the Pluto XZU20 is a complete, powerful embedded processing system, designed to reduce the cost and effort involved in developing portable applications that require the unique capabilities of FPGAs.

Analog Devices: (Product under embargo until 10/8)

Memory & Storage:

Exascend: EM500 Series eMMC

The EM500 series is an ideal e.MMC solution for next-gen connected vehicles, utilizing 3D TLC NAND flash in a compact JEDEC e.MMC 5.1-compliant package. It supports HS400 DDR mode for high-speed data transfers and operates in extreme temperatures (-40°C to 105°C), ensuring reliability in automotive applications such as ADAS, infotainment, navigation, and HD mapping.

Exascend: PE4 Series 15.36TB E1.S SSD

The Exascend PE4 Series 15.36TB E1.S SSD delivers high-density storage with advanced wafer stacking, fitting 2TB per NAND Flash IC in a slim BGA154 package. Utilizing the E1.S form factor ensures broad compatibility for enterprise servers and embedded applications. Featuring power loss protection (PLP) and a power draw under 6.7W, it provides exceptional reliability and energy efficiency. With sequential reads up to 3,300 MB/s and writes up to 3,350 MB/s, the PE4 Series excels in intensive workloads, optimizing server utilization, reducing cooling needs, and enhancing scalability for enterprise and embedded environments.

Test & Measurement:

Parasoft: Parasoft C/C++test CT

Parasoft C/C++test CT is a software test automation solution designed for teams developing safety- and security-critical C and C++ applications. C/C++test CT’s command line interface integrates smoothly into desktop environments and CI/CD workflows, eliminating IDE dependencies. It supports containerized development and is a valuable extension for VS Code users. Additionally, it integrates with open-source unit testing frameworks like GoogleTest, Boost.Test, CppUnit, and custom solutions, making it incredibly adaptable to any development ecosystem.

Security

Perforce: Klocwork and Helix QAC

Perforce Static Analysis tools — Helix QAC and Klocwork — identify defects, vulnerabilities, and compliance issues in your code. Before software testing begins, static analysis streamlines development by ensuring code is free of programming errors, coding standards violations, and security weaknesses. Perforce focuses on providing best-in-class capabilities for reliable, comprehensive, and scalable security and code compliance. Perforce Static Analysis was designed with continuous development in mind, seamlessly integrating with DevOps processes, such as continuous integration and continuous delivery.

Wired & Wireless:

Blecon: Blecon

Blecon combines BLE's inherent benefits with Wi-Fi's deployment model and cellular network approach, creating a low-cost, energy-efficient solution for IoT. Blecon adopts a cellular-like model, embedding unique identifiers in devices, enabling secure communication without pairing. It offers unparalleled deployment flexibility, allowing the use of dedicated hardware or existing infrastructure as hotspots. Blecon seamlessly integrates with both devices and cloud systems, simplifying data transmission to cloud endpoints.

Wirepas: Wirepas mesh

Wirepas mesh is the first wireless networking solution architected to focus solely on the needs of the smart industry, smart city, and smart retail applications. It optimizes the use of the RF spectrum. This ensures noisy environments don’t stop the message from reaching its destination. Its redundant self-healing meshing technology makes it highly immune to building infrastructure failures. If safety or a business model depends on a message getting through, Wirepas overcomes the shortcomings of flooding, border routers, and physical RF environmental limitations.

Silicon Labs: MG26

The EFR32MG26 Multiprotocol Wireless SoCs are the most future-proof wireless SoCs ideal for mesh IoT wireless connectivity using Matter, OpenThread, and Zigbee protocols for smart home, lighting, and building automation products. Key features like high-performance 2.4 GHz RF, low current consumption, an AI/ML hardware accelerator, and state-of-the-art Secure Vault™ security features allow innovators to create smart, robust, and energy-efficient products that are secure from remote and local cyber-attacks. The MG26 is ideal for gateways and hubs, LED lighting, sensors, locks, glass break detection, predictive maintenance, wake-word detection, and more, making it a versatile option for developers.

Silicon Labs: xG22E

This MCU offers an 8ms Power-on-Reset (PoR) that consumes just 150 micro-Joules (µJ), and an EM4 wake-up in just 1.83 milliseconds that consumes a mere 16.6 µJ of energy. The xG22E MCU supports energy harvesting technologies to power devices using external energy sources like ambient light, radio waves, and kinetic motion. It provides the highest RF performance, multi-protocol support, and 2.4GHz operation. With an ultra-fast, low-energy cold start, low-energy deep-sleep wake-up, and efficient energy mode transitions, the xG22E is one of the most reliable wireless long-range SoCs in the market.