Fibocom and Aetina Collaborate to Bring 5G Release 16 Capabilities to AI Edge Computer Based on NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX
June 23, 2022
News
Fibocom announced a collaboration with Aetina Corporation during Embedded World 2022. The joint effort aims to bring high-speed, ultra-reliable and low-latency 5G capacities, enabled by Fibocom’s 5G R16-compliant module FM160-EAU, to Aetina’s AN810-XNX AI edge computing platform, empowering robotics, UAV, industrial IoT, smart healthcare and more.
Based on NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX, Aetina AN810-XNX is a leading platform for high-performance and energy-efficient AI computing. This edge computing platform fully supports M.2 device with extension slot, that assist developers expand their systems communication ability, I/O connectivity flexibly and quickly.
Compliant with 3GPP Release16 (R16) standards, Fibocom FM160-EAU is a high-performance 5G M.2 module supporting NR Carrier Aggregation (CA), which optimizes 5G user experience with fast speed, extended coverage, boosted throughput and increased capacity. Embedded in Aetina AN810-XNX AI edge computing platform, FM160-EAU delivers 5G R16 capabilities to the edge, allowing businesses and industry benefit from intelligent and autonomous decision-making.
Fibocom and Aetina will deepen their relationship by optimizing AI edge computing solutions based on Nvidia Jetson AGX Orin platform with high-performance 5G module featuring latest 3GPP standards. In collaboration with industry partners, Fibocom and Aetina are committed to enhance the development of 5G AIoT.
For more information, visit: www.aetina.com/ and www.fibocom.com/en/