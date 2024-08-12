Axiomtek Enhances Firewall, VPN, SD-WAN, and 5G Gateway Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek released its energy-efficient 1U desktop network appliance platform, the NA350C, powered by the low-power Intel Atom processor x6425E (code name Elkhart Lake) for firewall, VPN, SD-WAN, and 5G gateway applications. The NA350C offers either seven RJ-45 or five RJ-45 with two SFP, that support Ethernet bandwidth and rich customization services. It is delivered with Wi-Fi 6, LTE, and 5G modules with two SIM slots for wireless module connectivity.



Included is one 2.5" SATA3 HDD and one M.2 Key M 2242 for storage growth. The desktop network communication platform has two USB 2.0 ports, one serial RJ-type console port, one HDMI, one reset button, one screw-type DC Jack, and one power button with LED.

It utilizes LAN Bypass to ensure consistent operation and onboard TPM 2.0 for security boost. Also, it has LED indicators for power, HDD, GPIO programmable, LAN Bypass, and Link/Act with transfer rate. The NA350C is FCC and CE compliant and is certified by flexiWAN for SD-WAN open architecture.

“The NA350C harnesses the power of Intel Atom processor x6425E, which features 4 cores to accelerate computing speed while maintaining low-power consumption with only 12W TDP. In a strategic move to help our customers achieve faster time-to-market, we have partnered with the trusted SD-WAN expert, flexiWAN. By leveraging flexiWAN's expertise and fine-tuning DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit), the NA350C significantly enhances network performance, ensuring reliable and efficient data transmission.

Features:

Intel Atom x6425E processor (code name: Elkhart Lake)

2 DDR4 SO-DIMM for up to 32GB of memory

Two 1G SFP and 2 GbE RJ-45 LAN ports (Intel® I350)

Three 2.5G RJ-45 LAN ports (MaxLinear GPY211)

1 M.2 Key B slot for 5G NR/LTE

1 M.2 Key E slot for Wi-Fi

1 full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot for LTE

1 half-size PCI Express Mini Card slot for Wi-Fi

Supports 2 SIM sockets

Linux

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com.