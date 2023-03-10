Best in Show Nominee: Synaptics SYN4382 Triple Combo 2

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

The new SYN4382 Triple Combo 2 system on chip (SoC) is the second generation of Synaptics’ award-winning platform that integrates Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.3 (BT 5.3), and IEEE 802.15.4 radios with built-in support for the Thread protocol and the Matter application layer.

The new version features a doubling in Wi-Fi throughput to 1200 Mbps, as well as real-time simultaneous dual-band (RSDB) operation (versus time-multiplexed implementations) in the 2.4 GHz and 5- or 6/6E-GHz bands for ultra-reliable, robust connectivity. The SoC and its supporting SynFi software simplify development of Internet of Things (IoT) devices while ensuring reliable, seamless, and secure, high-speed connectivity across heterogeneous networks for the optimum user experience.

The typical smart home, automobile cabin, or factory floor comprises devices from multiple vendors with a variety of wireless interfaces and communication protocols, all with varying throughput and quality-of-service (QoS) requirements. Combining the three main wireless interfaces on a single low-power 16 nm IC, with 2x2 MIMO for double the throughput of previous-gen devices and RSDB for the strongest possible connection in noisy wireless environments, the SYN4382 ensures users of any wireless IoT device have the best possible experience.

For more information, view the video below.