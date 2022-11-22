Analog Devices Created the World's First Single-pair Power over Ethernet (SPoE) Solution

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Analog Devices Wilmington, MA / Munich, Germany. Analog Devices, Inc. revealed its 5-port LTC4296-1 and LTC9111 solution for single-pair Power over Ethernet (SPoE), Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE), and Power Device (PD). Analog Devices’ SPoE platforms focus on obstacles facing the supply of energy and data transmission (over one kilometer) to edge devices including asset health, environmental conditions, and security metrics.

Polarity Corection is supported by both SPoE and Power over Data Line (PoDL) variants of single-pair powering. while the SPoE also provides interoperable point-to-point power solutions, up to 52W. The LTC4296-1 and LTC9111 are 802.3cg compliant and Serial Communication Classification Protocol (SCCP) enabled.

“The Intelligent Edge is one of the most exciting developments of the digital era as computing power is pushed to previously inaccessible applications and locations,” said Leo McHugh, Vice President of Industrial Automation at Analog Devices. “Analog Devices is committed to delivering the unrivaled technology and solutions our customers need to leverage the full potential of the Intelligent Edge in smart buildings and factories as well as many more applications in the future.”

For more information about ADI’s LTC4296-1 5-port SPoE PSE, visit analog.com/ltc4296-1

For more information about ADI’s LTC9111 SPoE PD, visit analog.com/ltc9111

For more information about ADI’s Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) and Single-Pair Power-over-Ethernet (SPoE) Interface Controllers, visit https://www.analog.com/en/product-category/power-over-ethernet-poe-interface-controllers.html

For more information about ADI’s Chronous Industrial Ethernet portfolio, visit analog.com/chronous