Embedded Computing Design

Analog Devices Created the World's First Single-pair Power over Ethernet (SPoE) Solution

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 22, 2022

News

Image Provided by Analog Devices

Wilmington, MA / Munich, Germany. Analog Devices, Inc. revealed its 5-port LTC4296-1 and LTC9111  solution for single-pair Power over Ethernet (SPoE), Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE), and Power Device (PD).  Analog Devices’ SPoE platforms focus on obstacles facing the supply of energy and data transmission (over one kilometer) to edge devices including asset health, environmental conditions, and security metrics.

Polarity Corection is supported by both SPoE and Power over Data Line (PoDL) variants of single-pair powering. while the SPoE also provides interoperable point-to-point power solutions, up to 52W. The LTC4296-1 and LTC9111 are 802.3cg compliant and  Serial Communication Classification Protocol (SCCP) enabled.

“The Intelligent Edge is one of the most exciting developments of the digital era as computing power is pushed to previously inaccessible applications and locations,” said Leo McHugh, Vice President of Industrial Automation at Analog Devices. “Analog Devices is committed to delivering the unrivaled technology and solutions our customers need to leverage the full potential of the Intelligent Edge in smart buildings and factories as well as many more applications in the future.”

For more information about ADI’s LTC4296-1 5-port SPoE PSE, visit analog.com/ltc4296-1

For more information about ADI’s LTC9111 SPoE PD, visit analog.com/ltc9111

For more information about ADI’s Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) and Single-Pair Power-over-Ethernet (SPoE) Interface Controllers, visit https://www.analog.com/en/product-category/power-over-ethernet-poe-interface-controllers.html

For more information about ADI’s Chronous Industrial Ethernet portfolio, visit analog.com/chronous

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Networking & 5G - Ethernet & Serial
Analog & Power
Consumer - Smart Home Tech
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
AI & Machine Learning
MLPerf's New Report Shows Gains in Industry

November 10, 2022

MORE
Automotive
Renesas Announces Automotive Radar Transceivers with High Accuracy and Low Power Consumption

November 22, 2022

MORE
Healthcare
Avalue Announces Leading-Edge Digital Paper Products

November 22, 2022

MORE
Processing
OnLogic Provided the Image
Pi Powers OnLogic's Industrial Compute Module for IoT

November 18, 2022

MORE